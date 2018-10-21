Weekly Planner: 23 Things To Do Around Mumbai From October 22To October 27

things-to-do

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Bake brownies with love

22 Monday

3 PM: Beat Monday blues by getting a hands-on session at a Powai-based cooking studio. Here, you can bake different types of brownies, including Blondie, red velvet brownie with cream cheese frosting, Brookie, gooey walnut and eggless brownie, under the supervision of professionals.

Where: Culinary Craft, Powai Plaza, 247/248, Second floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Entry: Rs 3,500

Call: 9920338627

Enjoy an opera screening

23 Tuesday

6 PM: For those who want to witness a timeless story of love and betrayal against the backdrop of war, Aida awaits you. By Giuseppe Verdi, the opera depicts a classic story set in Memphis, in the capital city of Egypt, where Ethiopian princess Aida is held prisoner. Result: water works!

Where: 196, Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 500

Log into: www.bookbyshow.com

Engage in a shopping affair

24 Wednesday

11 am to 7 pm: Looking to browse wedding couture, but don't know where to start? Trousseau Trunk is back with its trunk filled with festive beauties from the best in town. Witness a shopping spectacle like never before as celebrity labels aim to win hearts.

Where: 197, The Club Mumbai, DN Nagar, Andheri West

Log On: www.eventshigh.com

Flood your wardrobe with sarees

25 Thursday

10.15 am onwards: Rid your mid-week boredom by attending an enthralling show that brings together designers and weavers from across the country to showcase and sell their one-of-a-kind creations. The Sari Story promises to offer a saree for every woman, every occasion and every season.

Where: Valecha Hall, Juhu Scheme

Call: 9820625477

Watch movies under the stars

26 Friday

4 pm: If you yearn to reconnect with cinema out in the open in a beautiful camping environment, BandCamp Talkies is here to help. You can expect the movies to come from a mix of world cinema, classics and crowd favourites. There will also be some live music before the screening.

Where: Behind U-Tan sea resort, Bhayandar West, Near Pali Beach Resort

Entry: Rs 2,500

Call: 9930260747

Trek to Kohoj Fort

27 Saturday

6 pm: Adventure Forever invites you for a thrilling night trek to Kohoj Fort near Palghar. The fort is said to be about 800 years old and finds a mention in the Purandar treaty. The three-hour hike has all the ingredients of a pleasant adventure landscape reflecting in small lake, hills, plateaus, flora and fauna.

Where: Palghar railway station

Entry: Rs 1,100

Log ON: www. eventshigh.com

House of horrors

The Haunting of Hill House takes us into the lives of members of the Crain family that's permanently scarred after spending a summer at a haunted mansion . It is not your run-of-the-mill horror that relies on gore or background score to spook. With fleshed out characters — each episode tells the story from the perspective of a different Crain member — all of whom have shared moments of trauma and grief, the series draws you into this wormhole of fear, ultimately taking you back into the 'hungry' house that is unsparing and deluding.

#Making India sing

#SingIndiaSing is the first original English musical to debut in Mumbai. In a few words: it's Broadway-meets-Indian Idol. The production values are fantastic, and a few of the set pieces have been brilliantly choreographed by director Nadir Khan. Rockers Siddharth Basrur (Vishnu) and Uday Benegal (Channel) essentially play meaner versions of themselves, and it's the rest of the cast, Sarosh Nanavaty, Kamakshi Rai and Tavish Bhattacharyya, that pulls through in every department: acting, dancing and singing. With 29 songs composed by Clinton Cerejo, the musical takes a breather only during the interval. Conversations are sung, and the lyrics have a certain bite, along with rhyme. Special shout-out to Suchitra Pillai, who honestly looks better and rocks harder than she did two decades ago.

Advice from a grandma

It's true that some of the finest stories we've heard as children were those shared by our grandparents. Geeta Gopalakrishnan's new collection, My Grandmother's Tweets (HarperCollins India), revisits 109 one-liners by Avvaiyar — a wise woman, who is said to have lived in the 10th century during the Chola dynasty and whose stories have been passed down for generations in Tamil households. It offers a modern-day retelling of the folklore we've grown up on. From stories of forgiveness, anger management, sharing, charity, friendship, gratitude, love (the list is endless), these short tales are a handy companion for those seeking advice that is universal at heart and secular in content.

Experience the drag scene

5 PM: Watch a performance that weaves a provocative tale of women and their celebration of masculinity. Set in the thriving underground club scene in Mumbai, Gentleman's Club follows the lives of various drag kings who perform in the city.

WHERE: Mustard, ground floor, Atria Mall, Annie Besant Road, Worli

ENTRY: Rs 950

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Drink like a goon

11.30 AM - 1 AM: Have a thug hidden in you? You can finally unleash that notorious self at an exhilarating cocktail festival, The Dive Cartel, which is inspired from the lives of kingpins. The specially curated menu includes gigantic cocktails like Pablo Escobar's coconut limonada, Heisenberg's LIIT, Gaithonde's Manali cream, El Chapo's michelada and Al Capone's scarface.

WHERE: BKC Dive, B wing, Pinnacle Corporate Park, BKC

PRICE: Rs 499

CALL: 8655077330

7.30 PM: Catch a unique combination of storytelling and music as Mohammad Sadriwala and Aanchal Shrivastava's band together perform at a first-of-its-kind show, Kahaniyon Ki Yatra. While Sardiwala will recite a story, the band will be presenting some of its original songs.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Next to Candies, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 250

TO BOOK: insider.in

Dig into a vegan pizza

8.30 AM - 11.30 PM: As part of its sixth anniversary celebrations, The Pantry Cafe has introduced six new guilt-free pizza treats. From a keto-friendly pizza made using homemade cashew cheese, fresh avocado and spotted beetroot puree topped with crunchy sesame, to the flower power pizza topped with the goodness of tomato sauce, reduced fat cheese, mushroom and roasted garlic, the menu is both, delicious and healthy.

WHERE: The Pantry Cafe, Kala Ghoda

CALL: 22700082

Discover Thai cuisine

2 PM - 1 AM: Fans of Asian food, here's your chance to explore and sample the delectable little-known cuisine of Northern Thailand at Fatty Bao's Amazin' Race food festival. Vegetarians can try Chaing Mai's mashed green banana and eggplant salad. For meat lovers, we suggest phet nomai gai ban, a stir fried spicy chicken with bamboo shoots and pat krapha gai, a minced chicken and holy basil on jasmine rice, served with a fried egg.

WHERE: The Fatty Bao, G1, 108, ground Floor, Morya Classic, Andheri West

CALL: 62366323

Make sand art

11 AM - 2 PM: Here's your chance to create a graceful flamenco dancer using sand art. The artwork involves pouring coloured sand onto a surface, layered in glue. The instructors at the workshop will hand-hold you through the process.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, 1st floor, 135 Kwality House, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner

ENTRY: Rs 1,800

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Watch a Manto play

6 PM: Don't miss Mohit Sharma's widely acclaimed solo performance of Sadat Hasan Manto's famous short story Toba Tek Singh. The story opens in a mental asylum during the Partition, and how India and Pakistan decide to exchange the inmates on religious basis.

WHERE: Cat Cafe Studio, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 200

TO BOOK: insider.in

See a Finnish drama

3.30 PM: Done with watching the same run-of-the-mill stuff? Attend the screening of a Finnish comedy-drama, The Other Side of Hope. The screening will be followed by a Q&A, which will be moderated by Raghav Aggarwal, a graduate of the two-year Acting Conservatory Programme at William Esper Studio, New York.

WHERE: The Habitat, 1st floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West

ENTRY: Rs 200

TO BOOK: insider.in

Bid at an auction

Saffronart will be hosting its online auction of fine jewels, featuring 152 curated, collectible lots that trace the journey of Indian jewellery design from tradition to innovation. The lots range from period jewellery with unparalleled craftsmanship to innovative designs that combine traditional with contemporary techniques.

To view: Till October 25; 11 am to 7 pm; Saffronart, Prabhadevi

To bid: October 24-25 on saffronart.com

Musical greeting from Reunion

Reunion Island is a French overseas territory that shares cultural and historical ties with India. Christine Salem is one of the few female voices and an emblematic figure of Maloya. Grèn Seme's music is an interesting mix of Maloya poetic and world dub. The band is one of the most original voices of the new Francophone scene.

When: October 25; 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm

Where: G5A, Mahalaxmi

For details: g5a.org

Listen to Dhrupad

Efforts have been made to revive the genre in the last couple of decades. The two-day festival will showcase practitioners of vocal music and rare instruments such as rudraveena and surbahar, presenting a wide variety of forms in dhrupad tradition.

When: October 27 and 28; 6.30 pm

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point

For details: www.ncpamumbai.com

Enjoy film screenings at Tamaasha

Studio Tamaasha is going to screen a few important Indian films from the last 50 years. The first session will include short films by SNS Sastry (including his iconic I am Twenty), MF Husain, Pramod Patil and S. Sukhdev. The second session will have Ritwik Ghatak's Reason, Debate and a Story, and the third will showcase Malayalam film-maker John Abraham's Amma Ariyan.

When: October 27; all day

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Andheri

For details: RSVP at studiotamaasha@gmail.com

Watch a multi-media exhibition

ONGOING: So It Goes is a new body of work by artist Yardena Kurulkar. Positioned on the proposition of erosion, resurrection and elusiveness of human life, Kurulkar explores the cycle of life, transforming it into contemplation, through inherently personal subjects and objects, including her own body. This leitmotif is variedly captured through mediums to create moments of confrontation between life and death.

When: Till November 22

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Fort

Details: www.gallerychemould.com

Barcelona on your plate

Chef Jordi Noguera and his team will prepare a culinary trip to Barcelona. Savour 12 different dishes, along with sharing tapas and paellas, prepared according to Iberian customs. From patatas bravas to gazpachos, the menu also comprises carpaccio, Iberico pork ham and traditional Catalan stew.

When: October 26 and 27; 8 pm

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Byculla

Entry: Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,500

To Book: insider.in

