Weekly Planner: 23 Things To Do Around Mumbai From September 24 To September 29

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Comfort food

Eat delicious bar bites

11.30 AM – 1 AM: For those, who'd like to have some comfort food with a glass of chilled cocktail, Woodside Inn has introduced a new nibbles menu. You can choose from avocado on sour dough or Mexican two bean taco with salsa rossa and sour cream. Meat lovers can try the house spice fried chicken with jim beam and Monterey jack, pork ribs with smoked paprika jus, pear onion slaw, and tenderloin skewers with raw papaya.

Where: Woodside Inn, Shop No 11 & 12, Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Mhada Colony, Andheri West

Call: 26328963

Understand the Quran



6 PM onwards: What happens when one is misinformed about a religion? Writer Qais Jaunpuri, who has researched on the Quran, will throw light on what the holy book of the Muslims, preaches.

Where: Hive, Gostana Café, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 300

To book: insider.in

Attend a Lego workshop



10 AM onwards: Give wings to your kids imagination, at a Lego workshop, where will they will be taught how to build unique models, based on different themes. Towards the second half of the session, they will also design a background suitable to the theme, using loose bricks.

Where: The Corporate

Park 15, Sector 18, Vashi, Navi Mumbai ENTRY: R750

To Book: eventshigh.com

Dig into a desi meal



12 PM – midnight: If you are craving for Indian food over the weekend, head to SpiceKlub, which has introduced some new dishes on its menu. From baked bhindi, to aloo gobi adraki, nadru yakhani and saag paneer palak, this promises to be a tasty joyride.

Where: SpiceKlub, Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel

Call: 46104610

Get a Thai massage



8 AM – 4 PM: Here's a not-to-be-missed experience for wellness connoisseurs and guests. JW Marriott has organised a spa pop-up, ReviThaiLize, with therapists coming all the way from Krabi, Thailand. The menu includes a traditional Thai massage, herbal compress treatment, organic fruit scrub and foot massage.

Where: JW Marriott, IA Project Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport,

Andheri East

Price: Rs 5,000 onwards

For Reservation: 28538791

Make your own paper



10 AM: Learn how to recycle bills, newspapers, old books, prints and scrap paper into sheets of handmade paper, which can be used as gift wrap or for sketching. The session will include making pulp from old paper, bleaching and drying it.

Where: Moonware Creative Expressions, Kanderpada, Dahisar West

Price: Rs 3,000

To book: eventshigh.com

LOL with Anirban and Rahul



7 PM: Gear up for an evening of insane humour as stand-up artistes Anirban Dasgupta and Rahul Subramanian tickle your funny bone at a live comedy show. From marriage to their jobs, the duo will share hilarious, yet relatable stories from their everyday lives.

Where: Dublin Square, 1st floor, Phoenix Market City, Kurla

Entry Rs 300 - Rs 699

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Recreate kellij on canvas



3.30 PM: Let your creativity flow at a unique art workshop by Bombay Drawing Room, where you will recreate Moroccan mosaic art on canvas. Known as kellij, the art form encompasses a number of both the practical and spiritual facets. The workshop will take you through its picturesque floral prints and geometric patterns. No prior experience

is needed.

Where: Doolally Taproom, 10 A Rajkutir, E854, 3rd Road, Khar West

Entry: Rs 1,850

To book: insider.in

Benjamin Damage is in town



Damage is a familiar name for Indian audiences. Considered to be one of the leading names in the

techno scene, the young producer has built a reputation as a master of deep electronics. Some Indian fans may also remember him from his 2014 Indian tour. Now, fresh off the back of a huge Sonar anniversary live-set, Damage returns to India after four years to play a three-city LIVE tour.

When: October 12, 9 PM

Where: Drop, Waterfield Road, Bandra West

Log on to: www.redbull.com

Tuck into a bento box



Foo has launched a bento box menu. Vegetarians are in for a treat with the spicy flavours of water chestnut and lotus root in hot bean sauce served with Veg Fried Rice, and non-vegetarians can find comforting flavours in prawns or red snapper cooked in chilli black bean sauce and served with hakka noodles.

When: Monday to Friday, 12 pm to 3 pm

Where: Foo, 1st Floor, Festival Square, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

Cost: Rs 650 – Rs 750 + taxes

Call: 8657407773

Listen to the classics



Fans of classical music, who missed Australian World Orchestra's (AWO) live performance in 2015, here's some good news. The orchestra is visiting the city again, as part of its India tour. Bringing together elite classical musicians playing in leading world orchestras, the AWO will feature a fine classical menu, comprising Mozart's Overture in Don Giovanni, Antonio Vivaldi's Sinfonia in C major and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, among others.

When: September 28, 7 PM

Where: Tata Theatre: NCPA, Mumbai, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 1,280

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Enjoy veggie food



As festivities approach, Nara brings a special collection of vegetarian dishes that can be enjoyed with friends and family. Relish on appetisers like Yum Phak Boong, fried morning glory leaves served with chilli lime dip, or try a curry like Kang Ka Ree, yellow curry with mock duck. Don't forget to try the Khao Phad Samunprai, Nara's signature butterfly pea rice with Thai herbs.

Where: Nara, Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, Opposite SIDBI, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Call: 61378080

A consciously collective pop-up



Baro is hosting The Conscious Collective, an initiative curated by Kolkata's Shreya Kanoi, which will showcase designers who have adopted conscious methods to create interesting and aesthetically pleasing designs and products. You will find handcrafted soy candles, authentic tea blends, traditional crafts and textiles from Lucknow, and handwoven saris, dupattas and stoles from Kolkata.

When: September 28 to 30, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Baro, 12, Sun Mill, Lower Parel

Free

Call: 40344888

Fancy a candy cocktail



We love cocktails, and the more colourful the better. That's why we recommend the Cotton Candy Cocktail at Copa, which has a sour mix of vodka and bubblegum poured over cotton candy. You can also try the Guavamary, with guava juice mixed with salt, lime and Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce and basil spiked with vodka, or the apple pie infused tea, a ginger-spiked apple and pear muddle.

Where: Copa, Lanna Building,13th Road, opposite Juhu Gymkhana, Juhu

Call: 9167130253

Rustle up healthy treats



2 PM - 4 PM: With the ongoing festive season, it's almost impossible to resist sweets. To keep the calories in check enroll yourself for a cooking workshop, where you will be taught to make healthy, organic sweets, without oil and sugar. On the menu are mango laddoo, angoori rabdi and barfi.

24 Monday

Where: 1303 Krishaang Bhaktani, near SM Shetty High School, Powai

Price: Rs 2,000 onwards

To book: eventshigh.com

Catch a Hindustani play



6 PM: Watch writer and director Danish Husain recreate master satirist Ibn-e-Insha's celebrated masterpiece, Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab onstage. The play, Qissa Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab Ka, deploys a Qissagoi format that mixes storytelling, banter, singing, and what we may understand as modern stand-up.

25 Tuesday

Where: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road

Entry: Rs 175 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Join a pre-camp party



9 PM: The next season of Bandcamp has started. Up until April, you can enjoy the weather and some music at the Uran site for White Collar Hippie. And, what better way to celebrate this than by enjoying some music in the city? This evening, head to Bandra to hear Sunit Zadav and Hanu Dixit.

26 Wednesday

Where: The Daily Bar & Kitchen

Free

Call: 9930260747

Unwind with live music



8.30 PM: For those wanting to unwind, catch singer-songwriter Hanita Bhambri perform some of her original pieces live. Her songs are mostly melancholic reflections on love. She'll be joined by Vignesh Iyer on guitar, Danik Ghosh on bass, Vishal Dixit on keys, and Ranajoy Das on drums.

27 Thursday

Where: Hard Rock Café, Pandhurang Budhkar Marg, Worli

Entry: Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Learn to 'un-sanskaar' yourself



8 PM: What does it take to be a 'sanskaari'? And, how does one un-sanskaar oneself? Join Nidhi Chaitanya, who describes herself as a subjective scientist and an idea archaeologist, for conversation with popular social media influencer and content creator Shivam Bapat.

28 Friday

Where: The Habitat, 4th floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West

Entry: Rs 500

To book: insider.in

Visit the Valley of Flowers



11 PM: For those, wanting to escape the grind of city life, take a trip to Kaas plateau, also known as the Valley of Flowers. A listed UNESCO world heritage site, Kaas is home to about 1,500 species of plants, including 450 species of wild flowers, out of which 33 are endangered.

29 Saturday

Meeting pont: Dadar Swaminarayan Temple, Dadar

Entry: Rs 2,100

To book: eventshigh.com

The Chainsmokers make a hit



The Chainsmokers (Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart) are back, with a song that's so keeping with a vibe that it's trademark now — laidback, Californian cool that you will play in your car as you road-trip. The Feeling, featuring singer Kelsea Ballerini, will leave you hopeful and optimistic about the future. Yeah, yeah, it's that kind of song, with lyrics such as, "But you're the one that I want, if that's really so wrong, Then they don't know what this feeling is like." Ditto.

Healthy treats



Two entrepreneurs, Farah Nathani Menzies and Shreya Lamba, have launched Mumum Co, a healthy snack brand for kids. We tried three flavours: beetroot, banana and strawberry, and rice and barley, because, well, food is food. All three were mildly flavoured, and it's the crunchiness that made us pop them like Cheeslings. But, if you're looking for something typically tasty, these might disappoint.

No more stereotypes



Rigid gender stereotypes, limit the way we think. An endearing new book for children, Pink and Blue (Puffin Books) written by Ritu Vaishnav and illustrated by Vishnu M Nair, makes a good case for questioning gender roles. From it being okay for both boys and girls liking pink and blue, and cooking, or having long or short hair, the truly short book is an important one for parents to read to their kids, if possible, every day.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates