Weekly Planner: 24 things to do around Mumbai from November 11 To 17 November

Take Monday off, sail smoothly

12 monday

4 PM - 6 PM: There is no better way to enjoy Mumbai, than to sail on a boat. Sailing in Mumbai is growing rapidly among the top outdoor adventures to do across the country. So, sign up and enjoy the comfortable feel of a yacht charter this Monday.

WHERE: Jetty number 5, Gateway of India

ENTRY: Rs 1,200 onwards

LOG ON: eventshigh.com

Get healthy with delish soups

13 tuesday

10 AM: Our body loves nutritious meals which are easy on the digestive system. So get set to learn 30 different and deliciously healthy soups using easily available ingredients in a WhatsApp programme, where every single day a new recipe will be shared with a step by step method.

WHERE: Sharan Mumbai Centre, 306, Laxmi Mall, New Link Road, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 1,000

LOG ON: insider.in

Laugh your troubles away

14 wednesday

8 PM: Ten stand-up comedians are set to blow your worries away with new jokes. This show will feature an assortment of seasoned professionals and upcoming talent, and you get to judge who's the best at the end of. You could also choose to participate as a comedian in the next show.

WHERE: WTF, 7 Bungalow, next to Nana Nani Park, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 200 onwards

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Be a pro at Chinese cuisine

15 thursday

11 AM: With a surprising range and variety of ingredients, Chinese cuisine is one of the most loved and popular all over the world. So, here is your chance to open this Pandora's Box. Do not miss the chance to learn how to cook a vegetarian Chinese meal. Sign up today.

WHERE: Culinary Craft, 247, second floor, Powai Plaza, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

ENTRY: Rs 2,500

LOG ON: insider.in

Start networking, exchange ideas

16 friday

10 AM: Europe-Asia Roundtable Sessions (EARS) returns to India to create connections between professionals. The Mumbai edition features film, music and performing arts with an overall digital strand connecting them. The session will be packed with panel discussions.

WHERE: The Mumbai Assembly, 16, Veronica Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 300 onwards

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Go to the heart of the mountains

17 saturday

11 AM: This winter, enjoy an experience like never before at a magical festival. At the first edition of The Outbound Festival, witness 10 activities like Human Foosball, Leap of Faith, Drunk Cowboy Riding and Classic Beer Pong. If you just want to chill, then there's a huge flea market as well.

WHERE: Rainforest Resort, Mumbai-Nashik Expressway, near Igatpuri

ENTRY: Rs 2,500 onwards

CALL: 9769218962

The whole truth

We'd forgotten how much fun it was to laugh with, and at, Naseeruddin Shah. His new play, The Truth, directed by Ratna Pathak Shah, is a genteel comedy of manners. Shah plays KC, a man cheating on his wife with his best friend's wife, Loveleen. While trying to protect the feelings of the two (the wife is portrayed by Avantika Akerkar; the BFF by Gaurav Sharma), he plays cat-and-mouse with subterfuges and little white lies. Shah bites into the role with relish: he's suave and bumbling; a cheat and an honest cheat. The humour is beautifully subtle, and the cast has the repartees down pat. Sharma and Akerkar also bring great dignity to the roles of the wronged party.

Refresh again

Society Tea has rolled out an iced tea premix, in which all you have to do is add cold water and slurp. We tried the lemon flavour in two variants: black and green tea. While both were refreshing, the scales tipped in favour of the latter because it was less sweet and more tangy. We also added some mint leaves for flavour. It's reasonably priced, so a single pack for `30 will serve up to 8 glasses.

Superhero Kalam

Kids love APJ Abdul Kalam. No surprises why children's writer Stuti Agarwal chose the late scientist as the subject of her new fiction, The Adventures of Young Kalam (Juggernaut). It's not hard to imagine a young Kalam - tiny, agile and always scheming for the good of his friends and his townsfolk in Rameswaram - think up crazy innovations. In this book, Kalam is tasked with rescuing his schoolmates from the clutches of a horrid and heartless teacher, Punnakai, who is out to make life a living hell for everyone who dares to challenge her. Together with his best friends Balli and Ram, and scientist/professor Ramachandran, Kalam plays the good ol' saviour. And Agarwal, who knows quite well how to weave a good story, simply makes this ride, rooted in Indian idyll, worthwhile.

Go jamming

6 PM: Channel your inner rock star, and sing along to covers of popular songs at Door No 1's Sunday JamFest. You can also carry your guitar or percussions, and jam along with independent music artiste Ralcus Aguiar. For foodies, there's a R99 food and drinks menu to keep you replenished through the evening.

WHERE: Door No 1, ONGC Colony, C Block, A Block, Bandra

ENTRY: Rs 649

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Dig into a coastal treat

12 PM – 1 AM: Here's a treat for fans of seafood. Starting this month, Nara is celebrating food from the coasts of Thailand with a special coastal menu that will feature exotic seafood dishes like bombay duck with mango salad (yam pla tord), salt and pepper squid rings (pla mok tord grob), stir fry prawns with wild coriander (phad goong pakchi parang), among others. The menu will be available till January 1.

WHERE: Nara, ground floor,Raheja Towers, BKC, Bandra East

CALL: 61378080

Understand the business of sound

5 PM: What makes you believe that what you see and hear on the big screen is happening for real? Catch sound designer Abhishek Nair at a Mumbai Local event, where he will discuss why sound is so integral to the film-viewing experience. During the session, Nair will introduce you to the various methods of creating sound, from dubbing to sync to foley artistes. He will also talk about the fascinating sensory thinking behind keeping sound believable, and in the context of the film.

WHERE: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Listen to timeless literature

5 PM: Transport yourself into the fascinating world of Hindustani literature with a storytelling session by Jashn-E-Qalam. At the event, theatre artistes Rakesh Chaturvedi and Vicky Ahuja will revisit timeless tales by Sa'adat Hasan Manto (Mammad Bhai) and Harishankar Parsai (Inspector Matadin Chand Par).

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 200 – Rs 300

TO BOOK: insider.in

Share your #MeToo story

4 PM onwards: If you are someone struggling to understand what the whole #MeToo movement is really about or if you've experienced violence or violation of any kind, you can share your story at The Everyday Series, which is aimed at facilitating honest and open conversations around the issue. The session will combine storytelling, workshop activities and discourse.

WHERE: Khar Social, ground floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar

ENTRY: Rs 100

TO BOOK: instamojo.com

Buy Ranbir Kaleka's art for charity

11 AM – 7 PM: Don't miss Ranbir Kaleka's new art show, where he recreates a world of fantasy on paper. Titled A Summer Night's Dream, Kaleha uses images of grand wildlife, like peacocks, elephants, lions and zebras, and more realistic elements like tables, teapots, doors, arches, and stairways to create a melange of visuals. A percentage of the proceeds collected from these works will be donated towards the NGO Khushii.

WHERE: TAO Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

CALL: 24918585

Hike to a historical cliff near Kalyan

Can't get enough of nature? Go hiking to Naneghat, a cliff not very far from Malshej, which offers a magnificent view of the Sahyadris. This area is also of prime historic importance. The inscriptions, the steps, the rock-cut rest houses, and the cisterns all point to the fact that this route was frequently used as far back as the 1st century BC. The hike will start at the base village, Vaishakare, from where it will take around two to three hours to climb the summit.

WHEN: Nov 18, 7 AM

MEETING POINT: Ticket counter, Kalyan sation

ENTRY: Rs 1,050

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Watch a musical

Don't miss the dream cast of Uday Benegal, Suchitra Pillai, Siddharth Basrur, Brian Tellis among others, come together in India's first original musical production, #SingIndiaSing. The musical is set in a reality singing show - a talent contest where four singers are picked from thousands of aspirants, and pitted against each other. The rules are ruthless, because there are no rules. And the winner, only one.

WHEN: Nov. 18, 7.30 PM

WHERE: St Andrews Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 600 onwards

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Make your kid a DJ

10 AM: If your kid is curious about DJing, here's their chance to give it a shot. True School of Music is conducting an Explore DJ course for kids between 8 and 14 years of age. At the session, they will be guided through some essential skills, including mixer controls, drop mixing and beat matching.

WHERE: True School Of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 1,500

TO BOOK: insider.in

Using nature to make art

Piramal Museum of Art is hosting a walk around the museum to help closely examine the colourful hues, shades and shapes of flora and fauna. Participants will also get the opportunity to discuss the effect of light at different moments.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Nirmal Lifestyle Mall, Mulund West

When: Friday at 4 pm

Entry: Rs 200

Log on: insider.in

Watch questions being answered

The Three Questions is a play adapted from the short story by the same name originally written by Leo Tolstoy. It is a quest by a certain king abount finding the answers to three questions which once occurred to him. The king wonders that if he knew the right time for any action, who are the most important people to listen to, what is the most important activity in life, and lastly, if he would ever fail in life.

Where: Si Bambai, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda

When: Saturday at 7.30 pm

Entry: Rs 300 onwards

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Enjoy unfiltered, original music

If you are a singer-songwriter or want to experience music of the people which comes from their heart and which has never been heard, this is the place to be. Hooted1ce has come up with a show hosted by Mohit Kumar that has unfiltered music.

Where: Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West

When: Tuesday at 8 pm

Entry: Rs 200

Log on: insider.in

Trek to the valley of shadows

This weekend, head to Sandhan Valley, situated in the Sahyadris in the gorgeous Bhandardhara region. Walking through the narrow streak of the valley with 300 ft rock walls on both sides will be a lifetime experience for you and your friends.

Meeting point: Dadar West Railway Ticket Counter

When: Friday at 10.50 pm to Sunday 8 pm

Entry: Rs 1,800

Call: 9028278502

Meet, date and fall in love

If you are single and ready to feel the chemistry, LOL Speed Dating has found you the right option. All you need to do is chat with minimum five eligible singles for eight minutes each and score them later. You have to interact with people from your age group only. Only verified singles will be allowed to participate and drinks and snacks will be on the organisers. For all you know, you may find a friend for life or your soulmate.

Where: The Beer Cafe, Cambata Building, Maharishi Karve Road, Chruchgate

When: Saturday, from 5 pm to 7 pm

Entry: Rs 900 onwards

Log on: eventshigh.com

Unearth Mumbai's hidden stories

Right in the center of the posh vicinity of Fort, nestled between the iconic Flora Fountain and Kala Ghoda, is an area which has been the beating heart of this city. It is also the financial capital of the country. Khaki Tours has arranged a short walk through this locality to show you the hidden side of Mumbai city.

Starting point: SBI, Mumbai Samachar Marg

When: Saturday at 4.30 pm

Entry: Rs 499

call: 8828100111

