Weekly Planner: 5 things to do around Mumbai this week

Take the kids for a halloween bash
At: 4 PM, Tic Tac Toe, Damini Bungalows, Juhu Tara Road.
To register: kspcode@kidsstoppress.com.
Meet 70 artists under one roof
If you are an art lover, here's an opportunity to expand your collection. Art for Concern is bringing works by prominent names, under one roof. The proceeds will go towards social development activities in education, health and community development.
When: November 9, 12 PM – 8 PM
Where: The A Club, One India Bulls
Price: Rs 20,000-Rs 1.5 lakh
Call: 22029708
Take a gender law course
Make sense of gender laws at a certificate course by DraftCraft International Institute of Gender Studies. The course will explore policies regulating gender identity and sexuality, and issues of discrimination.
When: November 4 ,
Where: DraftCraft International, 7/A Sukh Niwas, Colaba
Entry: Rs 7,500
To register: institutes@draftcraft.in
Like Thai? Go brunching
Enjoy a Thai-style brunch curated by Chef JC to celebrate the second anniversary of Nara. The menu includes dishes like the crispy fried betel leaves and butterfly pea rice.
When: November 3, 12 PM – 4 PM
Where: Nara, BKC
Price: Rs 1,850 (without alcohol) and Rs 2,400 (with alcohol)
Call: 61378080
Learn tribal art
Create your own Saura masterpiece at a painting workshop. Known to be one of the oldest tribal arts from eastern India, Saura tells a narrative using very few colours.
When: November 6
Where: Iteeha Studio, Mathuradas Mill Compound
Entry: Rs 1,800
Catch Rakesh Bedi's new play
Catch Patte Khul Gaye directed by theatre veteran Rakesh Bedi. A couple invites friends for dinner, and when a rich guest joins in, everyone rethinks their lives.
When: November 3, 5 PM
Where: Tata Theatre: NCPA
Entry: Rs 400 – Rs 3,000
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
