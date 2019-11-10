Weekly Planner: 6 things to do around Mumbai this week
Go shopping at a Christmas Bazaar
At: 11 am – 7 pm, Artisans, Dr V B Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda.
Call: 9820145397
Join a walkathon
Here's some news for runners, marathoners, fitness enthusiasts and walkers alike. The 15th edition of the Oxfam Trailwalker India is set to kick-start in December. Participants will need to cover a distance of 100 km in 48 hours or 50 km in 24 hours. Registrations end on November 15.
Stand with farmers through art
Catch Mumbai-based sculptor Ratan Krishna Saha's new exhibition, God of Seeds: The Farmers, which depicts the challenges that farmers are currently facing in the country. As part of his research, Saha travelled to distressed agricultural areas, interviewing and documenting the stories of farmers and their families.
When: November 12-18, 11 AM – 7 PM
Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda
Free
Call: 22843989
Take the kids to a play
An interactive play by theatre director Shaili Sathyu,. Mister Jeejeebhoy And The Birds, is based on Anitha Balachandran's magical story about two siblings, a very strange aunt and a flock of escaped birds. The plot recreates the magic and mayhem of the city.
When: November 10, 5.30 PM
Where: St Andrew's Centre for Philosophy & Performing Art, St Domnic Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 250 onwards
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
For music that's personal and political
Take in some music before Monday arrives. Join hip-hop artist Enkore and rapper Deepa Unnikrishnan aka Dee MC and Poetik Justis, for an evening of dope beats paired with fiery and relatable lyrics, that take you on a journey from the personal to the political.
When: November 14, 9 PM
Where: G5A, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi
Entry: Rs 500
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Bangalore based painter Vibha Singh tells beautiful stories with art. With a poetess mother and journalist father, he was naturally inclined towards storytelling. Until he enrolled at the Srishti Institute of Art, Design & Technology, Bangalore, drawing his way of observing the world. Being a cinephile and science fiction-fantasy nerd, his work is inspired by film and literature. When he is not designing album covers and posters, he works as a concept artist with mobile gaming company BombayPlay.
Vibhav Singh, 23
Illustrator, Painter and storyteller
Recommended by: Tejas Menon, singer-songwriter, says, "Vibhav's illustrations are imaginative and authentic as he creates surreal worlds with ease. The poster he worked on for one of my shows is still one of the most well-received."
Available for:
Creating paintings, graphic novels, posters and album covers
Charges: Rs 15,000 upwards
Email: vibhav.eob@gmail.com
