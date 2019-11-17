Weekly Planner: 6 things to do around Mumbai this week

Don't miss today

Learn how to weave a dream catcher

At 3 PM; Orange Food Court, ground floor, Renis Apartment, off Link Road, Malad;

Entry: Rs 1,399

Call: 8779984371

Prepare for motherhood

This one is for would-be and new struggling mums. The Maternity Project is conducting an introductory session to address the challenges that come with motherhood, and how you can make informed choices, while building your maternity path.

When: Nov 22, 4 PM

Where: Clap, Unit No. 201, A-Wing, 2nd Floor, Solitaire II, Malad West

Entry: Rs 250

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Catch a Sam Mendes film

Go for a special screening of Sam Mendes’s critiCally acclaimed film, The Lehman Trilogy. The movie charts out the history of the financial institution that would come to be known as Lehman Brothers—from its humble origins to its epic implosion.

When: Nov 22, 5 PM

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 400

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Catch a chocolate jewellery show

Attend a culinary exhibition, showcasing works by Chef Santosh Rawat, who has created jewellery pieces set with Zirconia from Swarovski in an edible form. The display will be on till November 20.

Free

When: Nov 18, Open all hours

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Andheri East

Call: 9899044652

Make a resin art piece

Learn how to create geode style resin artwork with embellishments. You will learn the basics of using high gloss epoxy resin and create home decor accents.

When: Nov 17, 3 PM

Where: Andheri East

Entry: R3,500

Call: 9167069646

Savour a Malvani lunch

Savour a home-cooked coastal meal at an ongoing Malvani food festival, curated by specialty home chefs Prathishta and Praja. We suggest you try the chimbori masala, sukha chicken, bharleli vangi and ravechi sooji. To complete the feast, there’s creamy solkadhi.

When: Nov 17, 4 PM

Where: Pondichéry Café, Sofitel Mumbai, BKC, Bandra East

Call: 61175115

Meet a person with a skill you can use

After pursuing a degree in law, Sukrit Nagaraj turned his hobby for photography into a career. It was about being in the right place at the right time. He was helping Rolling Stone India with their website design, and the photographer who’d shoot local music gigs for them had cancelled. Nagaraj, the self-taught photographer, stepped in. He has trained himself via Youtube tutorials and webinars. Recently, he shot a short film titled Aloof Laila, about finding solace in loneliness, with actor/friend Shaik Afsha. Apart from portrait photography, he also writes and shoots shorts and documentaries. His recent venture Aam Ras Studios sees him play the lucrative part of wedding photographer.

Recommended by: Actor Sasha Chettri, says, "Sukrit is a dream to work with. He is genuine, with knowledge about photography. He understands his subject well."

Available for: Portrait and wedding photography, short-films

Charges: Portrait shot with 3 changes/looks Rs 15,000 (excluding rentals, hair-make-up, styling, editing)

Email at: sukrit.nagaraj@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates