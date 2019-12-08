Weekly Planner: 6 Things To Do Around Mumbai This Week
Dhiren Talpade, 38
Camping and outdoor training expert. Lawyer by education, Talpade found his heart beat around nature.
Dhiren Tapade started Jumpstart Outdoors LLP in 2011 out of a love for nature. While he graduated in physics and went on to get an LLB degree, his love for the outdoors began when his father taught him horse riding, swimming and rifle shooting. A four-day Wilderness Advanced First Aid Course by NOLS in 2008 led to him joining the Magic Bus Centre for Learning & Development where he was exposed to experiential education training. He upgraded to Wilderness First Responder in 2010. At Jumpstart, he fuels his passion for the environment by conducting camps for kids and adults.
Recommended BY: Raman Iyer, musician, Kabir Cafe, says, “Dhiren has been committed to the outdoors for decades, inspiring a generation of youngsters to care for ecology and instilling a sense of community. I have accompanied him on several treks and I’ve made friendships for life.”
Available for: Teaching modules on first aid, austere medicine, rescue and life-saving skills, camping and teamwork.
Charges: Depending on programme. Rs 10,000 onwards.
Email at: dhiren@jumpstartoutdoors.com
Watch a film on da Vinci
Experience the genius of Leonardo da Vinci’s peerless paintings in a film screening, Leonardo: The Works, directed by Phil Grabsky. Apart from looking closely at some of his works, including The Mona Lisa and The Last Supper, the film will also look at the artist’s life—his inventiveness, sculptural skills and military foresight—through the prism of
his art.
When: December 11, 6.30 PM
Where: Godrej Dance Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 400
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Make a snow globe
Embrace the spirit of the festive season by creating your very own snow globe. At this craft workshop, participants will learn the significance and science behind snow globes and the raw materials required to make one. All art materials will be provided.
When: December 14, 10 AM
Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar West
Entry: Rs 1,499
To book: hobbyinabox.in
Build a gingerbread house
Watch your kids don their creative hat, as they decorate gingerbread houses with candies, marshmallows, toffees, jellies and chocolate treats. They can also feast on Oreo cookie milkshake, sausage puffs, pav bhaji sandwich, potato smileys, mac and cheese and M&M brownie pops.
When: December 8, 12 PM onwards
Where: JW Marriott, Sahar
Entry: Rs 1,500
Call: 9899044652
Adopt a pet
Bring home a furry member into the family. World for All Animal Care and Adoptions is organising the largest adoption fair for Indian breed puppies and kittens. The animals have been vaccinated.
When: December 8, 11.30 PM–7.30 PM
Where: St. Theresa’s Boys High School, Bandra West
Call: 9820496099
Learn about stupas
Attend a five-day lecture series on Buddhist monuments with Pia Brancaccio, a professor in the department of art and art history at Drexel University in Philadelphia, USA. The series will explore stupa sites.
When: December 10, 6.30 PM
Where: Jnanapravaha Mumbai, Fort
Free
Call: 22072974
Curated by Jane Borges and Kasturi Gadge
