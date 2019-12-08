Weekly Planner: 6 Things To Do Around Mumbai This Week

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dhiren Talpade, 38

Camping and outdoor training expert. Lawyer by education, Talpade found his heart beat around nature.

Dhiren Tapade started Jumpstart Outdoors LLP in 2011 out of a love for nature. While he graduated in physics and went on to get an LLB degree, his love for the outdoors began when his father taught him horse riding, swimming and rifle shooting. A four-day Wilderness Advanced First Aid Course by NOLS in 2008 led to him joining the Magic Bus Centre for Learning & Development where he was exposed to experiential education training. He upgraded to Wilderness First Responder in 2010. At Jumpstart, he fuels his passion for the environment by conducting camps for kids and adults.

Recommended BY: Raman Iyer, musician, Kabir Cafe, says, “Dhiren has been committed to the outdoors for decades, inspiring a generation of youngsters to care for ecology and instilling a sense of community. I have accompanied him on several treks and I’ve made friendships for life.”

Available for: Teaching modules on first aid, austere medicine, rescue and life-saving skills, camping and teamwork.

Charges: Depending on programme. Rs 10,000 onwards.

Email at: dhiren@jumpstartoutdoors.com

Watch a film on da Vinci

Experience the genius of Leonardo da Vinci’s peerless paintings in a film screening, Leonardo: The Works, directed by Phil Grabsky. Apart from looking closely at some of his works, including The Mona Lisa and The Last Supper, the film will also look at the artist’s life—his inventiveness, sculptural skills and military foresight—through the prism of

his art.

When: December 11, 6.30 PM

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 400

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Make a snow globe

Embrace the spirit of the festive season by creating your very own snow globe. At this craft workshop, participants will learn the significance and science behind snow globes and the raw materials required to make one. All art materials will be provided.

When: December 14, 10 AM

Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar West

Entry: Rs 1,499

To book: hobbyinabox.in

Build a gingerbread house

Watch your kids don their creative hat, as they decorate gingerbread houses with candies, marshmallows, toffees, jellies and chocolate treats. They can also feast on Oreo cookie milkshake, sausage puffs, pav bhaji sandwich, potato smileys, mac and cheese and M&M brownie pops.

When: December 8, 12 PM onwards

Where: JW Marriott, Sahar

Entry: Rs 1,500

Call: 9899044652

Adopt a pet

Bring home a furry member into the family. World for All Animal Care and Adoptions is organising the largest adoption fair for Indian breed puppies and kittens. The animals have been vaccinated.

When: December 8, 11.30 PM–7.30 PM

Where: St. Theresa’s Boys High School, Bandra West

Call: 9820496099

Learn about stupas

Attend a five-day lecture series on Buddhist monuments with Pia Brancaccio, a professor in the department of art and art history at Drexel University in Philadelphia, USA. The series will explore stupa sites.

When: December 10, 6.30 PM

Where: Jnanapravaha Mumbai, Fort

Free

Call: 22072974

Curated by Jane Borges and Kasturi Gadge

