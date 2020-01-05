Search

Weekly Planner: 6 Things To Do Around Mumbai This Week

Updated: Jan 05, 2020, 08:08 IST | Kasturi Gadge, P Vatsalya | Mumbai

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy.

Joel Dsouza
Joel Dsouza

The routine
A curated comedy open mic hosted by Sumedh Natu ft. Joel Dsouza 

At: 8:30 PM; Adagio, Chembur
Entry: Rs 200
Call: 8879898054

Pig out on Brazilian bbq

week

Relish a spread of meat. Expect to eat your heart out at this unlimited, traditional Brazilian barbeque with sides like cassava and mushrooms with butter garlic. End the meal on a sweet note, with churros and ice cream.

When: January 5, 12.30 PM–3.30 PM
Where: Boteco, BKC
Cost: Rs 1,895 onwards
Call: 26530085

Groove to indie music

Listen to Dhruv Visvanath perform with other Rohan Rajadhyaksha, Ajay Jayanti and Ankit Dayal at Indie Music Thursdays. He will showcase unheard songs from Chapter 2, which symbolises his new beginning as an artiste.

When: January 9, 9 PM
Where: G5A Foundation, Mahalaxmi
Cost: Rs 500 onwards
To books: insider.in

Pamper your pet

week

Take your pet to a festival that has dedicated play zones for cats and dogs, a police dog show, adoption camps, and more. Spend a memorable evening playing and making memories with your furry friend.

Where: JVPD Grounds, Juhu
When: January 11, 11 AM onwards
Cost: Rs 399 onwards
To bookin.bookmyshow.com

Speak your truth

week

Unwind after work by listening to poetry at an open mic. If you wish to share your rhymes with an audience, be sure to show up half-an-hour in advance, to register. There are 15 spots of four minutes each, up for grabs.

Where: The Habitat, Khar
When: January 6, 7 PM and 9 PM
Cost: Rs 100 (redeemable against food and beverage)
Call: 9833358490

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Sakshi

At a time when the biggest challenge facing parents is to control screen time, Sakshi Singh is like a fairy god mother! Her love for writing started at school when she’d write poetry. Her first job was as a telemarketing executive to summer camp packages. She discovered she loved being with children and learning with them. Now, she writes for them and keeps them engaged at her creative writing sessions. Author of Jalebi Jingles, Singh believes that to write for kids you need to think like one!

Recommended by: Enakshi Parikh, says, “Sakshi has been with my kids for six years. Her sessions have encouraged them to express themselves with the written word. She is patient and finds new ways to keep children engaged.”

Avaialable for: Creative writing sessions
Rs 1500 onwards for kindergarten; up to Rs 5000 for seniors and adults
Email: assignment forsakshi@gmail.com

