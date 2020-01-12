Weekly Planner: 6 Things To Do Around Mumbai This Week

Don't miss today

Gorge on British delicacies

Feast on an assortment of dishes at Pop Ups By Devika. The Britain inspired spread includes treats like house smoked salmon, braised mutton shoulder croquette, roast chestnut and ricotta tortellini and grilled fig and gorgonzola tarts.

When: January 17, 8 PM

Where: Pop Ups By Devika, Lower Parel

Cost: Rs 2,750 onwards

Call: 9324036099

Expore Mumbai's heritage

Metropolis Mumbai is a panel discussion on the city's urban culture, which has been skillfully captured by artist Sudhir Patwardhan over 50 years. Watch the city's vibrant history unfold in front of your eyes through his paintings.

When: January 15, 6 PM-8 PM

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Fort

To register: avidlearning.in

Enjoy Marathi musicals

Learn about Marathi Natyasangeet through Rithwik Foundation's Balgandharva to Anand Gandharva. Treat yourself to a series of performances by talented vocalists as they explore the history of the art and its compositions and presentations.

When: January 18, 6.30 PM

Where: Nehru Centre Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

Cost: Rs 200 onwards

Call: 9545824240

Catch a woke show

Watch seven teenage girls from Mumbai's red light area present a clowning show, That's How We Feel, that will offer you a glimpse into what it's like to live under the male gaze.

When: January 12, 3.30-3.50 PM

Where: Spoken Festival, JioWorld Garden, Bandra East

Entry: Rs 999;

Call: 7208050018

Get roasted on stage

Witness a comic duo roast you at Bharatiya Digital Party's casting couch.

When: January 12, 8.30 PM

Where: Shri Shivaji Mandir Theatre

Cost: Rs 300;

Call: 24304566

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Dhanendra Kawade, 42

Theatre artiste and director

His children's play, Nal Jal, was the opening play at the La Baracca Theatre festival in Italy in 2019

Dhanendra Kawade's interest in children's theatre began nearly two decades ago, but it was only after he attended a workshop conducted by Italian theatre director Roberto Frabetti in 2013 that he wrote Nal-Jal, the masterpiece that got him international acclaim. The play is a sensory treat, meant to convey the importance of water to young spectators. Hil Mil Kar, Kawade's newest play, is inspired by a fable from the Panchatantra called Mitrasamprapti and is steadily attracting a large audience. The actor conducts workshops across the country, where he offers lessons in performance, set design, lighting and the use of props. He is especially interested in providing guidance and encouragement to other children's theatre enthusiasts.

Recommended by: Choiti Ghosh, creative director of TRAM Arts Trust, says, "In Nal Jal, the magic that Dhanendra creates with water and the way it keeps both children and adults hooked is remarkable. He can effortlessly get the audience to look at the material of the play."

Available for:

Acting classes, workshops on children's theatre, set design, lighting and stagecraft.

Charges: On request

Email: swangvale@gmail.com

