Weekly Planner: 6 Things To Do Around Mumbai This Week
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy.
Don't miss today
Ask the steward for an extra beer
At 8:30 am onwards; all the SodaBottleOpenerWaala outlets
Contact: 7400099267
Gorge on British delicacies
Feast on an assortment of dishes at Pop Ups By Devika. The Britain inspired spread includes treats like house smoked salmon, braised mutton shoulder croquette, roast chestnut and ricotta tortellini and grilled fig and gorgonzola tarts.
When: January 17, 8 PM
Where: Pop Ups By Devika, Lower Parel
Cost: Rs 2,750 onwards
Call: 9324036099
Expore Mumbai's heritage
Metropolis Mumbai is a panel discussion on the city's urban culture, which has been skillfully captured by artist Sudhir Patwardhan over 50 years. Watch the city's vibrant history unfold in front of your eyes through his paintings.
When: January 15, 6 PM-8 PM
Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Fort
To register: avidlearning.in
Enjoy Marathi musicals
Learn about Marathi Natyasangeet through Rithwik Foundation's Balgandharva to Anand Gandharva. Treat yourself to a series of performances by talented vocalists as they explore the history of the art and its compositions and presentations.
When: January 18, 6.30 PM
Where: Nehru Centre Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
Cost: Rs 200 onwards
Call: 9545824240
Catch a woke show
Watch seven teenage girls from Mumbai's red light area present a clowning show, That's How We Feel, that will offer you a glimpse into what it's like to live under the male gaze.
When: January 12, 3.30-3.50 PM
Where: Spoken Festival, JioWorld Garden, Bandra East
Entry: Rs 999;
Call: 7208050018
Get roasted on stage
Witness a comic duo roast you at Bharatiya Digital Party's casting couch.
When: January 12, 8.30 PM
Where: Shri Shivaji Mandir Theatre
Cost: Rs 300;
Call: 24304566
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Dhanendra Kawade, 42
Theatre artiste and director
His children's play, Nal Jal, was the opening play at the La Baracca Theatre festival in Italy in 2019
Dhanendra Kawade's interest in children's theatre began nearly two decades ago, but it was only after he attended a workshop conducted by Italian theatre director Roberto Frabetti in 2013 that he wrote Nal-Jal, the masterpiece that got him international acclaim. The play is a sensory treat, meant to convey the importance of water to young spectators. Hil Mil Kar, Kawade's newest play, is inspired by a fable from the Panchatantra called Mitrasamprapti and is steadily attracting a large audience. The actor conducts workshops across the country, where he offers lessons in performance, set design, lighting and the use of props. He is especially interested in providing guidance and encouragement to other children's theatre enthusiasts.
Recommended by: Choiti Ghosh, creative director of TRAM Arts Trust, says, "In Nal Jal, the magic that Dhanendra creates with water and the way it keeps both children and adults hooked is remarkable. He can effortlessly get the audience to look at the material of the play."
Available for:
Acting classes, workshops on children's theatre, set design, lighting and stagecraft.
Charges: On request
Email: swangvale@gmail.com
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe