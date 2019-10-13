Weekly Planner: 7 things to do around Mumbai this week

Explore the world of animation

Attend a Mumbai Local event with animator and illustrator Shilpa Ranade, who will talk about her work Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya.

When: October 13, 5 pm

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Entry: Free

RSVP: in.bookmyshow.com

Soak in Neruda's heartfelt verse

Experience the genius of Pablo Neruda's writings in a play, Love and Loss Poems which looks at his famous early collection Twenty Love Songs and a Song of Despair (1924).

When: October 19, 7.30 PM

Where: St Andrew's Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Explore Mumbai's dance history

Be part of a panel discussion, where artistes explore the trajectories of dance in Mumbai, and the various styles introduced and assimilated into the city's landscape. The panel will include ballet dancer Ashifa Sarkar Vasi, choreographers Ashley Lobo and Astad Deboo.

When: October 16, 6.30 PM

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Sir Cowasji Jahangir Public Hall, Fort

Entry: FREE

To register: insider.in

Don't Miss today

Get ready for laughs

Stand-up comic Angad Singh Ranyal has a taaza set.

At 8.00 pm; Redbrick Offices, Andheri East;

Entry: Rs 300;

To book: insider.in

Dig into lamb chapli kebabs

Enjoy flavours from the Levant and Middle East, at an ongoing food festival. The menu brings together classic dishes, but with a contemporary twist. If you are vegetarian, we suggest you try the charred corn salad and labneh along with zaatar pita chips.

When: Till October 20, 7.30 am – 1 am

Where: Aromas Café, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Call: 566940050

Listen to stories blindfolded

Join the folks from Rangaai Theatre Company for an immersive, blindfolded storytelling session. You will rely on scent and sound alone to experience the stories, which include Munshi Premchand's Kafan and Saadat Hasan Manto's Khol Do.

When: October 13, 7 PM

Where: Si Bambai, Kala Ghoda

Entry: Rs500 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

DIRECTORY

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Yoko Rai, 32

Music Teacher/Ventriloquist

Certified vocalist from Trinity College London; performed at St Andrews High School, Apostolic Carmel High and Primary, Barnes School, playschools and private parties

The 'singing ventriloquist' says she was fascinated by ventriloquism as a child. "I remember my parents telling me that "oh you know there are people who can throw their voice, and I wondered how cool it would be to do that," she says. Two decades later, while playing with her two-year-old she chanced upon AGT Darcy Lynn and her puppet Petunia. Her son and she would watch all the videos and that's when she decided to get her own puppet. In October 2017, she made TuTu.

RECOMMENDED BY: Fr Allwyn Nazareth, currently, serving priest at St. Joseph's Church, Juhu says, "Rai performed for us at St Andrews Church, Bandra. She is immensely talented, can connect with crowds with ease."

AVAILABLE FOR:

Corporate events and gigs (ventriloquist and vocalist)

Music Class (vocals and ukelele)

Event Charges: Rs12,000/hour

Email: yoko.v.rai@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates