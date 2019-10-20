Weekly Planner: 7 things to do around Mumbai this week

DIRECTORY

Mohini Mukherjee, 26

Illustrator, web designer

Alumni of Teesside University in Prague, Czech Republic Part of pop-up exhibit Social Art Revival Launch at Church Street Social in Bangalore in August 2019. Mohini Mukherjee used to draw and write a weekly comic strip for the now-defunct NH7.in, which led her to teaching herself technique and software. She draws inspiration from fellow female artists and reference libraries through the Internet. Her work is best known for its bright colours and ’80s reference. The Indian Gig Poster Archive that she put together is something independent art and music artistes say they are grateful for.

RECOMMENDED BY: Madhuvanthi Mohan of Something Sketchy, says, "Mohini’s design sense and packaging of the archive really elevates her work to a different level. What I liked best about working with her was the professionalism she displayed."

AVAILABLE FOR:

Creating illustrations and posters)

CHARGES: Rs 15,000 for a basic illustration

Email: mohinigetsheremail@gmail.com

DON’T MISS TODAY

Relish 7-course Ayurveda meal

Learn what it means to build health through nutrition.



At 1.30 PM; The Classroom by La Folie, Mahalaxmi;

For: Rs 2,800;

To book: bit.ly/2ouEM3E

Build an edible garden

Learn to grow your own food at home. At this gardening workshop, permaculturist Diipti Jhangiani will teach you about different soil mediums, kitchen waste composting, sapling making, plant care and pest management.



When: October 26, 10.30 PM

Where: Sanjana Apartments Bandra West

Entry: Rs 900

To book: instamojo.com

See how kids interpret dreams

Witness 15 young artists, between the ages of eight and 18, interpret their dreams at a new art exhibition. The artists will be joined by kids with special needs from SPJ Sadhana School.

FREE

When: October 20, 11 AM – 7 PM

Where: Studio Artezvous

Call: 9820148450

Make music with maths

Join Indroneil Kanungo for an interactive discussion on the mathematical foundations behind music theory.



FREE

When: October 24, 7 PM

Where: The True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Call: 66243200

Create a resin masterpiece

Be part of a resin art workshop, where you learn how to safely use resin, mix pigments to it, and add textures and layers, to create a beautiful work.



When: October 20, 4 PM

Where: Studio Pepperfry, Santa Cruz West

Entry: Rs 2,000

To book: insider.in

Experience poetry in dance

Enjoy a new, movement-based performance, titled Water Games, choreographed by Michel Casanovas. The show is based on the Feldenkrais method, which uses gentle and mindful movement to bring new awareness and realign connections between the brain and the body.



When: October 26, 8 PM

Where: G5A, Laxmi Mills Estate Mahalakshmi West

Entry: Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Attend a piano recital

Join two talented pianists of Indian origin for an evening of Western classical music. Zacharias Brandman, a music scholar at Westminster School, and Rhys Concessao at the Purcell School, will be performing everything from Beethoven, Haydn, Chopin to Kapustin.



When: October 22, 7 PM

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 750

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Curated by Jane Borges and Kasturi Gadge

