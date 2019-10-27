Weekly Planner: 7 things to do around Mumbai this week

Directory

Meet a person with a skill you can use

VISHAL PUNJABI, 38

Photographer, director and composer

of celebrity shaadi fame

RECOMMENDED BY: Manoj Yadav, lyricist for Piku, says, "Vishal has the ability to create music which will remind a couple of one of the most significant day of their lives. There’s magic in his composition."

On the one hand, you have wedding DJs, and then there is Vishal Punjabi. The Ghanaian filmmaker, who now lives in Mumbai, not only photographs big, fat weddings, but also composes music for them. He’s the man who made guests groove at Anushka -Virat Italian destination wedding. Identifying a market for well-made wedding films, he set up The Wedding Filmer in 2010. Entry into the big league happened when director Ayan Mukherji saw his work and asked him to direct the wedding sequence for Yeh Jawani Hai Dewani, with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. He has also created the opening title sequence for hit web series Made in Heaven by Zoya Akhtar. And now, he’s also giving back. Punjabi is touring the country, holding training seminars in 15 cities on ethical and sustainable filmmaking practices.

AVAILABLE FOR: Classes, personal gigs, weddings

Log on to: www.the wedding filmer. com

DON’T MISS TODAY

Go sundown sailing with friends

AT: 3.30 pm; Jetty No. 5, opposite Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Colaba.

ENTRY: Rs 1,050 per person;

To book: 9821136292

LOL with Sorabh Pant

Get rid of the work-week blues with comedians Sorabh Pant and Kautuk Srivastava. The stand-up duo will perform some of their best jokes, along with a few new ones. Enjoy churros and coffee while they crack you up.



When: October 29, 8 PM

Where: Chocolateria San Churro, Waterfield Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs300

To book: insider.in

Feast like a Bengali

Enjoy a treat from Bengal at the Rannaghor Food Festival. The curated menu includes mochar chop, bhetki paturi, hinger aloor dum with luchi, chingri malaikari and other chef specials. For those with a sweet tooth, there is chhanar payesh and mishti doi.

When: October 27, 12 PM to midnight

Where: India Bistro Chembur, Deonar

Call: 49422121

Join the Halloween fun

Dress up in that crazy costume, wear some terrifying make-up and join in the Halloween fun, at the Epic Scary Awesome party. Apart from some fun TV-themed songs to get you grooving, the organisers have also lined up spooky games like Halloween Pong and Kadak Apple Bobbing.

Where: The Habitat, 4th floor, OYO Townhouse, Khar West

Entry: Rs300 – Rs499

To book: insider.in

Listen to Guru's poetry

Join Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna for a soulful evening, where he will perform the works of Narayana Guru (1855-1928).The poet wrote in Malayalam, Sanskrit and Tamil and his compositions—devotional and mystical—were treated as part of a sacred canon.

When: November 1, 7 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, NCPA

To book: insider.in

Make your own furniture

Learn how to cut, chisel, saw, drill and design joineries in an intensive woodwork course. The workshop will include a quick orientation on all the tools, followed by hands-on practice. You will learn how to make a toolbox, a desktop manager and a flatpack furniture.

When: October 27, 11 am

Where: Maker’s Asylum, Marol MIDC Industry Estate, Andheri East

Entry: Rs 11,500.

To book: airtable.com

Curated by Anju Maskeri, Jane Borges

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates