Weekly Planner: 7 things to do around Mumbai this week

Watch a struggling actor

Catch a Hindi family drama, Khidki, starring Jatin Sharma and Priyanka Sharma. The play revolves around the hell hole of a struggling writer, who is facing a writer's block and simultaneously dealing with a deadline.

When: November 24, 7.30 PM

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

Entry: Rs 300

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Ace content marketing





Learn all about content marketing in the digital era, with Arpan Vadhera, who has been in the field of advertising and content since the last five years. Vadhera will speak about the evolution of content and the creative practices involved.

When: November 26, 5 PM

Where: Ministry of New, Kitaab Mahal, Fort

Entry: Rs 500

To book: ministryofnew.in

Go for a photo exhibition

Explore the works of photographer Rema Chaudhary, at her new exhibition, Lightness of Being. The collection comprises ethereal landscapes, some devoid of all human presence, and others with a figure drifting through the vastness with a sense of freedom.

Free

When: November 28, 10 AM onwards

Where: Method Art Space, Kala Ghoda

RSVP: themethod.in

Shop at a flea market

Spend the day feasting and shopping at Asian Kitchen, which will set up a flea market within the premises. The market will feature in-house decorative items, small planters, books and paintings.

Where: Asian Kitchen, Four Points By Sheraton, Sector 30A, Vashi

Call: 8879788821

Explore the legacy of qawwals

Be part of an illuminating day-long symposium that will explore the traditional art form of qawwali and its depiction in film, poetry and photography, with leading experts and practitioners.

When: November 30, 11.30 AM

Where: Royal Opera House

Free

To book: insider.in

Buy traditional weaves

Go shopping at a handloom bazaar. Choose from tussar, Chanderi, among others.



When: November 27, 11 PM–6 PM

Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS, Fort

Call: 22844519

Meet a person with a skill you can use



Karan Asnani, 26 Director and editor, Winner of the Golden Gateway award in the Dimensions Mumbai category at MAMI 2018 for Sheher Ya Tum, a romantic short film

Karan Asnani found a sense of belonging in the world of filmmaking, mostly because his professor Satyanshu Singh inspired him to make films. He has directed comedy specials for Amazon Prime and often works on travel films, experimental videos and montages, including the recent Doors of Bandra. Sher Ya Tum, a film that relies on love and contemplation, was inspired by the challenges he faced in his own relationship, and has a poem at the heart of the script.

Recommended by: Actor-poet Yaha Bootwala, says, "Karan is a punctual, patient and thoughtful director. He gives the cast and crew liberty without letting them deviate from the crux of the script."

Available for: Directing films and series.

Charges: As per project.

Email at: karan@myohofilms.in

