Weekly Planner: 7 things to do around Mumbai this week
Become an eco-warrior
At 4 PM to 5 PM; The Fern Hotel, Pahadi Road, Goregaon; RSVP: insider.in
Watch a struggling actor
Catch a Hindi family drama, Khidki, starring Jatin Sharma and Priyanka Sharma. The play revolves around the hell hole of a struggling writer, who is facing a writer's block and simultaneously dealing with a deadline.
When: November 24, 7.30 PM
Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra
Entry: Rs 300
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Ace content marketing
Learn all about content marketing in the digital era, with Arpan Vadhera, who has been in the field of advertising and content since the last five years. Vadhera will speak about the evolution of content and the creative practices involved.
When: November 26, 5 PM
Where: Ministry of New, Kitaab Mahal, Fort
Entry: Rs 500
To book: ministryofnew.in
Go for a photo exhibition
Explore the works of photographer Rema Chaudhary, at her new exhibition, Lightness of Being. The collection comprises ethereal landscapes, some devoid of all human presence, and others with a figure drifting through the vastness with a sense of freedom.
Free
When: November 28, 10 AM onwards
Where: Method Art Space, Kala Ghoda
RSVP: themethod.in
Shop at a flea market
Spend the day feasting and shopping at Asian Kitchen, which will set up a flea market within the premises. The market will feature in-house decorative items, small planters, books and paintings.
Where: Asian Kitchen, Four Points By Sheraton, Sector 30A, Vashi
Call: 8879788821
Explore the legacy of qawwals
Be part of an illuminating day-long symposium that will explore the traditional art form of qawwali and its depiction in film, poetry and photography, with leading experts and practitioners.
When: November 30, 11.30 AM
Where: Royal Opera House
Free
To book: insider.in
Buy traditional weaves
Go shopping at a handloom bazaar. Choose from tussar, Chanderi, among others.
When: November 27, 11 PM–6 PM
Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS, Fort
Call: 22844519
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Karan Asnani, 26 Director and editor, Winner of the Golden Gateway award in the Dimensions Mumbai category at MAMI 2018 for Sheher Ya Tum, a romantic short film
Karan Asnani found a sense of belonging in the world of filmmaking, mostly because his professor Satyanshu Singh inspired him to make films. He has directed comedy specials for Amazon Prime and often works on travel films, experimental videos and montages, including the recent Doors of Bandra. Sher Ya Tum, a film that relies on love and contemplation, was inspired by the challenges he faced in his own relationship, and has a poem at the heart of the script.
Recommended by: Actor-poet Yaha Bootwala, says, "Karan is a punctual, patient and thoughtful director. He gives the cast and crew liberty without letting them deviate from the crux of the script."
Available for: Directing films and series.
Charges: As per project.
Email at: karan@myohofilms.in
