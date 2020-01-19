Weekly Planner: 7 Things To Do Around Mumbai This Week

Don't miss today

A confluence of live painting and classical music

At: 6:30 pm, Royal Opera House. Girgaum

Entry: Rs 500onwards

Call: 23668888

Cheat on your diet

Guests can indulge at Flamboyante's Sunday Buffet. The spread includes Indian grills, a pan Asian cuisine and Italian picks like pasta and pizza. There's also a chaat counter for your junk cravings.

When: January 19, 12 PM

Where: Flamboyante, Cuffe Parade;

Price: Rs 1,023 onwards

Call: 40647700

Design terracotta jewellery

Learn how to make eco-friendly jewellery using natural clay. Participants will be taught about procuring and processing of clay, preparation of clay dough, designing and firing. You will also get to paint terracotta pieces.

When: January 21, 2 PM

Where: Medini, Kandivli

Call: 98208 91130

Learn to create letter art

If you're a fan of lettering layouts, head to this workshop, where you will use different lettering styles to make your own artwork.

When: January 25, 10 AM

Where: Art Lounge, Kala Ghoda;

Entry: Rs 2,500

Call: 22878787

Blend your own scotch

Attend The Fundamentals of Scotch Whisky, a certificate course where you will learn about the business of scotch whisky.



When: January 25, 9 AM

Where: The A Club, Parel

Entry: Rs 26,000

Call: 62888222

See what makes a good click

Catch the 18th International Salon, which has curated images clicked by

222 entrants.



When: January 19, 11 AM

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22843989

Play a new board game

Explore an assortment of new board games, including Sequence, Bruhaha and Codenames at Kasa Kai Mumbai's Board Games Social. Participants also get to enjoy a pint of beer with their ticket.

When: January 21, 7 PM

Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar

Entry: Rs 300

Call: 48931314

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Shreedevi Sunil, 37

Storyteller, co-founder of Talking Turtles Storytellers, former school teacher

Shreedevi Sunil understood the appeal of storytelling while narrating tales to her son when he was a toddler. A few years later, she co-founded Talking Turtles Storytellers in pursuit of getting others, especially children, to share her love for the art. Her enactments of old and modern classic folktales are visually enthralling, involving the imaginative use of puppetry and voice modulation. Besides performances at schools, she conducts workshops for adults. Emphasising the importance of stories in character formation, she teaches other educators the use of storytelling techniques.

Recommended by: Shraddha Gupta, a school teacher, says, "Shreedevi's teacher training workshops are insightful. She gave us a good collection of stories that we can easily narrate to younger kids. There was never a dull moment during the session that I attended."

Available for: Lessons for adults on story narration, performance, puppetry and children's theatre.

Email: shreedevi.sunil@gmail.com

