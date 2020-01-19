Weekly Planner: 7 Things To Do Around Mumbai This Week
A confluence of live painting and classical music
At: 6:30 pm, Royal Opera House. Girgaum
Entry: Rs 500onwards
Call: 23668888
Cheat on your diet
Guests can indulge at Flamboyante's Sunday Buffet. The spread includes Indian grills, a pan Asian cuisine and Italian picks like pasta and pizza. There's also a chaat counter for your junk cravings.
When: January 19, 12 PM
Where: Flamboyante, Cuffe Parade;
Price: Rs 1,023 onwards
Call: 40647700
Design terracotta jewellery
Learn how to make eco-friendly jewellery using natural clay. Participants will be taught about procuring and processing of clay, preparation of clay dough, designing and firing. You will also get to paint terracotta pieces.
When: January 21, 2 PM
Where: Medini, Kandivli
Call: 98208 91130
Learn to create letter art
If you're a fan of lettering layouts, head to this workshop, where you will use different lettering styles to make your own artwork.
When: January 25, 10 AM
Where: Art Lounge, Kala Ghoda;
Entry: Rs 2,500
Call: 22878787
Blend your own scotch
Attend The Fundamentals of Scotch Whisky, a certificate course where you will learn about the business of scotch whisky.
When: January 25, 9 AM
Where: The A Club, Parel
Entry: Rs 26,000
Call: 62888222
See what makes a good click
Catch the 18th International Salon, which has curated images clicked by
222 entrants.
When: January 19, 11 AM
Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda
Call: 22843989
Play a new board game
Explore an assortment of new board games, including Sequence, Bruhaha and Codenames at Kasa Kai Mumbai's Board Games Social. Participants also get to enjoy a pint of beer with their ticket.
When: January 21, 7 PM
Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar
Entry: Rs 300
Call: 48931314
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Shreedevi Sunil, 37
Storyteller, co-founder of Talking Turtles Storytellers, former school teacher
Shreedevi Sunil understood the appeal of storytelling while narrating tales to her son when he was a toddler. A few years later, she co-founded Talking Turtles Storytellers in pursuit of getting others, especially children, to share her love for the art. Her enactments of old and modern classic folktales are visually enthralling, involving the imaginative use of puppetry and voice modulation. Besides performances at schools, she conducts workshops for adults. Emphasising the importance of stories in character formation, she teaches other educators the use of storytelling techniques.
Recommended by: Shraddha Gupta, a school teacher, says, "Shreedevi's teacher training workshops are insightful. She gave us a good collection of stories that we can easily narrate to younger kids. There was never a dull moment during the session that I attended."
Available for: Lessons for adults on story narration, performance, puppetry and children's theatre.
Email: shreedevi.sunil@gmail.com
