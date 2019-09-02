Welcome to sesame street

food

Now that tahini has managed to untie itself from the famous hummus, it's finding its way into cookies and Asian delights. City chefs tell us how

Tuna tahini cucumber carpaccio

It's fishy

Carpaccio is now being served across restaurants in vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. It is, indeed, a supple dish, brimming with umami goodness, but tahini isn't what we imagined it with. But at this eatery, there's something called a tuna tahini cucumber carpaccio made with house-made tahini that lends a tangy flavour to the dish. "The combination of tuna and tahini is a flavoursome one. While being healthy, the condiment also adds a palatable sourness and bitterness to dishes," explains chef Momin Faqi.

At KODE, Kamala Mills Lower Parel.

Time 12 pm to 4.15 pm; 6.30 pm to 1.30 am

Call 49716931

Cost Rs 595



Crispy aromatic duck. Pic/Ashish Raje

What the duck?

Due to its fat content, tahini is calorie-dense with one tablespoon supplying about 90 calories. How is this ingredient both calorific and healthy? Restaurateur Prashant Chaudhri explains, "A tablespoon of the condiment has 8 gms of fat, but most of it is healthy, unsaturated fat. Tahini also provides some protein, fibre and many nutrients, including iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and Vitamin B." At his Asian diner, tahini is used in the crispy aromatic duck, which is served with crêpes, shredded scallions, cucumber and duck sauce. "The tahini plays an instrumental role in the duck sauce by giving it a rich texture," Chaudhri adds.



Prashant Chaudhri

At Chin Chin Chu, Navratna Apartments, Juhu.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 7304622885

Cost Rs 595



Pureed cauliflower and broccoli soup. Pic/Atul Kamble

Nutty 'n' nice

One of the chief reasons for tahini's popularity is that it is a great replacement for those with nut allergies. "Additionally, it can help improve and strengthen the immune system as it has high levels of calcium and protein, while being low in sugar and saturated fats. It contains more protein than milk and most nuts," explains Makarand Samant, executive chef at this Arabian bistro, where tahini is used in the puréed cauliflower and broccoli soup.



Makarand Samant

At Maffy's — Pan Arabian Bistro, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 9833938374

Cost RS 285



Cardamom roasted pumpkin and mixed green salad

Cream this

Explaining why tahini is gaining currency as a condiment in different foods beyond the confines of Mediterranean cuisine, director at this restaurant, Sarabjit Singh Keer, says, the easy availability of its key ingredient — sesame seeds, could be a reason. "Over the past few years, Indian markets have embraced ingredients from foreign cuisines and that could be another reason, too," he adds. At his diner, the nutty condiment has found its way into the cardamom roasted pumpkin and mixed green salad, where the tahini, which has a strong flavour, is mixed with yoghurt. "Yogurt is probiotic and creamy, so when combined with tahini, it makes for a perfect salad dressing," Keer shares.



Sarabjit Singh Keer

At Alfredo's, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Time 7.30 am to 12.30 am

Call 26178860

Cost Rs 395



Tuna zoodle salad

Health is wealth

Tahini as a spread, dressing, sauce or dip is nutritious. A mix of good fat and protein, it is a perfect spread to use for keto dishes and a great addition to a plant-based or vegetarian diet," says executive chef Subhash Shirke, while explaining about the tuna zoodle salad available at their health café. "We use the tahini dressing for the salad and serve it with nori strips. The earthy, nutty flavour of tahini works well with the subtle tuna and the nori sheets that bring in the umami," Shirke adds.



Subhash Shirke

At The Pantry, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Time 8.30 am to 11.30 pm

Call 22678901

Cost Rs 495

How the cookie crumbles

Tahini is a hit with bakers due to its nutty profile and luscious texture th­at allows it to become a substitute for butter, particularly in vegan desserts. Rajat Mendhi, who helms Bombay Picnics, a curated Sunday lunch, serves a tahini chocolate chip cookie. Raveena Taurani of Yogisattva, a plant-based food venture, whips up tahini cardamom cookies.

