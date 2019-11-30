Welcoming the platinum year

Celebrating two decades of scrumptious and innovative dishes, this Khar eatery that has tasteful and modern interiors, has launched a special menu for its patrons. Following their mantra of, "Something is always happening", the outlet has been known for evenings such as Wednesday women's day, live music and Thursday movie nights, besides being one of the first to bring fondues in vogue in the city.

"We had envisioned the vibe of the restaurant to be relaxed yet fun and romantic. The canopied light-strung outdoor area accentuates the charm of the place. We have also redesigned our eclectic food and bar menu. In addition, a celebratory menu for the 20th-anniversary has been designed throughout November with all old favourites such as porcini mushrooms risotto, pesto crostini and drunken prunes — dried plums stewed in wine and cinnamon, served with vanilla ice cream," informs Rahul Bajaj, director and conceptualiser of the eatery.



Rahul Bajaj

The special menu, which ends today, also includes pesto crostini, desi veg shaslik sizzler — shaslik grilled in a sauce spiked with Indian herbs, with fries and butter rice, red eye chicken — batter fried chicken with red chilli balasmic and Italian herbs.

Till November 30, 12 pm to 12.30 am

At Out of the Blue, 14, Road Number 4, Union Park, Khar West.

Call 9324839393

