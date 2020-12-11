We'll be watching you: BMC tells Mumbai nightclubs

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, recommended a night curfew to the state government, to ensure that late nights in the city are curbed. But to his dismay, the state government has dismissed this suggestion and will review the situation only before Christmas. However, the commissioner has warned nightclub owners to follow strict norms and adhere to safety guidelines due to COVID-19, or else an FIR will be filed against them. He has also instructed ward officers to visit popular night clubs during the weekends and take action against them if found violating rules.

Clubs raided

In one such incident, the BMC, after receiving complaints, raided a nightclub at Todi Mills, Lower Parel and found that serious violations were taking place with hundreds of people in the confined space and thus an FIR was filed against the club. A joint action was taken by BMC along with the police department on December 5, around 11.45 pm. Another night club in Bandra also was raided after complaints.

An official from the G south ward, said, "Around 400 people were found in the club at Lower Parel and most of them were without masks, disobeying social distancing norms. Clean up Marshals fined 67 persons on the spot for not wearing masks,"

'No night curfew'

It was following this incident that the commissioner said he had proposed a night curfew, however, he said the state government dismissed it. Currently, there is a wait and watch the situation in the city. He has also said that the nightclubs' managements have been asked to adhere to norms and to follow instructions of shutting services by 11.00 pm during weekends. With the New Year's celebration and Christmas around the corner, the BMC will be carrying out such surprise raids, especially during weekends.

Talking to the press about this, Chahal said, "After we received complaints, our team visited Epitome club and saw that people were gathered in a confined space and all the norms were violated. We immediately filed an FIR against the club and also took action against those without masks. Even as the numbers seem to be in control, the fear of COVID-19 has not completely vanished and we should not take any more chances. Hence I would urge citizens to follow all safety norms while stepping out in public."

He also mentioned that the percentage of positive cases as against the number of tests carried out each day is the lowest since March and it is this number which is being monitored closely in order to finalise if the local trains should be allowed for everyone. "In my opinion if the numbers remain like this till December 20, it will be considered as a positive sign and there should not be a problem in starting local trains for all," said Chahal.

'Trains decision only after Jan 1'

A recommendation about permitting the general public to travel by local trains will be made only after monitoring the situation during Christmas and New Year, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Thursday. The BMC will recommend to the government that railway services resume for all only after monitoring the situation properly he told reporters. "Depending on the situation during Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations, we can take a decision about restarting local trains," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news