'We'll burn the dance floor'

Ahead of his debut gig in the city, American-Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Kingston recalls his monster hit, Beautiful Girls, and salutes Indian fans

The year was 2007. In Bengal, violence erupted in Nandigram. A few months into the year, Islamist factions bombed Samjhauta Express, a train connecting Delhi and Lahore. That year, Bulgaria and Romania joined the European Union and on June 29, Apple unveiled the very first iPhone. But we were young and it was all a part of the background. We were more interested in the background score, which, for many of us, comprised Sean Kingston's Beautiful Girls, a catchy reggae pop number about a man feeling suicidal because a beautiful girl he loves said, "It's over." A decade later, 28-year-old Kingston is touring India, and will perform in the city in collaboration with the Women's Cancer Initiative at Tata Memorial Hospital to raise funds for and spread awareness about breast cancer. Edited excerpts from the interview.

You were 17 when your first album came out. Was the paparazzi, pressure and criticism overwhelming at such a young age?

I was struggling in the beginning of my career like any freshman. Having reggae roots and avoiding profanity in my lyrics helped me. My single debut album was acknowledged by both music lovers and fellow musicians. The song was on the top charts in the US, UK, Australia and other countries. I did not expect that kind of response, but yes, I was extremely overwhelmed. It gave me the confidence to come up with another song, and then Fire Burning happened in 2009. There was pressure, but it kept me going.

Tommy Rotem [from Beluga Heights Records which signed Kingston] discovered you on MySpace. Do you think social media and the Internet has made it easier for musicians?

Yes, social media has played a major role. It helps us understand what our fans want.

Tell us about your transition as a musician.

My eponymous debut, which had Beautiful Girls, pulled together influences as wide as pop, reggae, Latin music and soul. This helped cement my success. I try to keep experimenting with music and it gets better each time. It's a real blessing. It makes me want to go harder, go to the studio and make another hit. Know what I'm saying?

Beautiful Girls was a huge hit here in India and worldwide. What does the song mean to you?

It was one of the most recognisable hit records between 2008 and 2009. The beats were spot on! And I wrote the lyrics in a few minutes. It's hard when you're in love and a girl tells you that it is time to end things. Everyone can relate to that, and that's why I wrote about it. It got massive airplay and although there was some controversy because of the word 'suicidal', nothing stopped it from becoming a hit.

How are you feeling about playing in India for the first time?

India has given a platform to so many artistes, beginning from Hardwell to Sean Paul who performed here as they have a great fan following. As a country, India has adapted to western music really well; people are well-versed with all genres whether commercial, hip-hop, deep house and tropical.

Do you listen to Indian music? Any artistes you like?

Of course, I do! Some years back I collaborated with popular Indo-Canadian artiste Parichay for a song called Saare Mundeya Nu, which was a super hit club-banger. It was a catchy Hindi-Punjabi-mainstream crossover dance track that garnered millions of views.

Any message for all your fans who are flying from different corners of the country to watch you play live?

I am super excited to be visiting India and rock with all the fans out there. I am preparing myself for the audience and looking forward to it. I want to do something different this time. The people in India have shown so much love on social media. I am sure it will be great to perform live. We'll burn the dance floor.

