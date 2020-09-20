'Well done, MCA,' says Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai connection: Sunil Gavaskar along with Eknath Solkar and Dilip Vengsarkar (extreme right), with SK Wankhede (raised hand) as manager Polly Umrigar (in suit) looks on before the trio's 1975-76 India tour of New Zealand and West Indies. Pic courtesy: Sportsweek magazine

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has praised the Mumbai Cricket Association for paying its staff full wages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even as the IPL is on every cricket lover's mind, the news that the Mumbai Cricket Association is going to pay its staff in full has come as a bright ray of sunshine amid these dark times," wrote Gavaskar in his fortnightly column which appeared in Sunday Mid-day.

"It's a wonderful gesture and tells you why even though Mumbai may not be Ranji Trophy champions for the last few years, it is along with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka among the top cricket associations in the country. Well done MCA, proud of you," added the Mumbai-based cricket great, who is in the Gulf doing commentary for the IPL.

Gavaskar represented Mumbai in first-class cricket from 1967-68 to 1986-87.

In the same column, Gavaskar said that teams will field better-balanced outfits in IPL-13. "In this format, it's silly to try and predict who will go on to win the tournament. Having said that, all the teams seem to have learnt from the previous season and so filled in the blanks that they found in their combos last year. That means all teams are better and stronger than they were last year," he wrote.

