We'll now be heard, thanks to Supreme Court: BCCI state bodies

With the Supreme Court asking amicus curiae PS Narasimha to look into the issues faced by the state associations of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yesterday, the bench of Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre have set the ball rolling.

While the bench is looking at a quick disposal of the BCCI matter, the state bodies believe that their grievances will finally be addressed.

Speaking to IANS, a senior state association official said that the move by the bench would finally see correct decisions being made as the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had been affected by incorrect advice that led to further conflict than reaching a resolution.

"The grievances of the state associations are diverse, but most flow from a few decisions of the CoA taken prior to the induction of Lt. Col Thodge into the committee.

"The atmosphere of positivity that has descended upon this litigation promises a quick resolution since the CoA had been plagued by incorrect advice. The introduction of the new amicus curiae has lent an air of pragmatism to the litigation. This is the way forward for a justiciable resolution," he said.

