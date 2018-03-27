Welsh actress to make her Bollywood debut with October

It is the first time that a mainstream actress from Wales will feature in a Bollywood film



A 20-year-old actress from South Wales is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project October. Banita Sandhu, an English Literature student from South Wales, will be seen sharing the silver screen with Bollywood's 'Humpty Sharma', Varun Dhawan, next month. It is the first time that a mainstream actress from Wales will feature in a Bollywood film.

Movie lovers have been reacting to the news on Twitter. A fan wrote, "Congratulations and best of luck to you, finally we now have a mainstream Bollywood actress from Wales. Looking forward to your film #October." In the trailer, which has already got almost 20 million views, Sandhu can be seen wheelchair-bound, ill and expressionless. The tagline reads, 'it is not a love story but a story of love.'

The film revolves around Varun Dhawan, who is on a quest to find Banita Sandhu, a girl who was in love with him during college days. October is slated to hit the theatres on April 13.

