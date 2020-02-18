Wendell Rodricks' partner Jerome Marrel shares heartfelt post; says 'adieu'

It's already been almost a week since ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away. The Indian fashion and film industry lost an extremely talented artist, and several people lost a cherished friend and mentor. Jerome Marrel, Rodricks' spouse, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Rodricks and penned a heartfelt note thanking all their friends for their support in this difficult time.

He wrote, "ADIEU WENDELL. I want to thank all the friends who have sent a message of condolence. I will not take calls for a while but will reply personally soon. Jerome."

Wendell and Jerome got married in a civil ceremony in Paris in 2002. Both Wendell and Jerome loved to travel and visited nearly 150 countries together.

The fashion designer passed away at the age of 59 at his Goa residence. Umar Haider, a close friend of Rodricks, shared, "The reason is simple heart failure. He went to sleep in the afternoon, and he didn't get up from there." Family and friends of Rodricks attended his funeral at St Francis of Assisi Church in Colvale, his ancestral village in North Goa.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates