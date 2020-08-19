We're extremely greedy for titles: Bayern Munich's Boateng warns Lyon

Corentin Tolisso says treble-chasing Bayern Munich should be wary of his former club Lyon in tonight's Champions League semi-final as the greedy Bavarians look to build on their demolition of Barcelona. "From a German point of view, perhaps Lyon's the least known team. But against Manchester City, we all saw what this team is capable of," warned France midfielder Tolisso, who joined Bayern from Lyon in 2017.

"We will never underestimate them. When the big games come up, Lyon is always there. No team can reach the semi-finals by chance," added the 2018 World Cup winner, who is likely to start on the bench tonight. Two second-half goals by substitute Moussa Dembele helped Lyon dump Pep Guardiola's City out of the Champions League and Bayern have no intention of following suit.

In the wake of their stunning 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the quarter-finals, there is an air of determination in the Bayern camp. Defender Jerome Boateng has compared the current squad to the 2013 outfit who landed the first treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles in the club's history. "To be honest, I noticed from Day One that something was up," remembers Boateng of the 2013 squad.

"That was our big goal for the season. We played better in the Champions League from the start than we might have done in the Bundesliga. We were extremely greedy all the time." They are certainly goal hungry. Bayern's average of 4.33 goals per game is a new Champions League record. They have scored 39 goals in nine European games, including a 7-2 drubbing of Tottenham and a 6-0 romp at Red Star Belgrade.

Robert Lewandowski is the competition's top scorer with 14 goals—three short of Cristiano Ronaldo's 2013-14 record for a Champions League season.

