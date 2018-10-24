'We're newlyweds, but barely have sex'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My girlfriend and I were in a relationship for about three years until I decided to end it. I changed my mind when I realised that I had made a mistake, and we got back together. Just two months after this happened, she decided to end our relationship without giving me a reason. I can't live without her. What should I do?

— Furkan A

The fact that you both decided to end this, without being particularly clear about why, shows that there were a few problems. Your inability to pinpoint why you chose to end it, coupled with her refusal to give you a reason, point to a breakdown in communication. I suggest you try reaching out to her, not as your ex-girlfriend but as a friend, and ask if she is comfortable talking about what went wrong. You can't try and convince her to change her mind, because the more important thing is to re-establish communication and start a conversation about how things were. If this happens, and she agrees to try and discuss it, maybe you can both get a clearer picture of what went wrong, and whether there is any hope of saving your relationship. If, on the other hand, she simply refuses to have this conversation, you may have to accept her decision and find a way to move on.

My husband and I got married two months ago, and we have barely had sex since then. It makes me feel alone, unloved and unwanted. What can I do about this?

It may be difficult to arrive at a sense of intimacy immediately, especially for newlyweds, for all kinds of reasons. Maybe your husband has yet to feel comfortable with you physically, or has to get used to the idea and isn't ready to confide in you yet. Either way, I suggest patience. This isn't easy for your husband either. If things don't change over the next couple of months, maybe you should both speak to a professional to find a solution.

