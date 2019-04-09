We're on fire, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of Porto tie

football

City still have a game in hand on Liverpool, meaning the title remains in the English champions' hands, and there is precious little room for error for the Reds in their remaining five league games

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players are revelling in the pressure to win every game as they chase a Premier League and Champions League double. Klopp's men host Porto in the first leg of their European quarter-final tie tonight after scoring late winners to beat Fulham, Tottenham and Southampton to edge two points ahead of Manchester City in a titanic title race.

City still have a game in hand on Liverpool, meaning the title remains in the English champions' hands, and there is precious little room for error for the Reds in their remaining five league games. But Klopp believes being in the running to win both competitions is inspiring his squad not to give up late in games.

"It's such a good time. We get up every morning and the weather is good as well which is pretty rare. It's warm outside, spring is coming and we are in the two big competitions, but we have to use the situation," he said. "We have not finished the season, we have not finished our development. We want to write a few proper things on the pages of that season book. We are on fire to be honest, you can see it in training, but other teams as well. We all play for a lot."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates