Were Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas outfits inspired by Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez?
While Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a bodycon dress, Nick Jonas looked equally fashionable in a white tuxedo along with black trousers and a bowtie
Turns out, the outfits that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore to designer Ralph Lauren's 50th birthday party on the sidelines of the ongoing New York Fashion Week, were possibly inspired by Hollywood couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
While Priyanka turned heads in a bodycon dress, Jonas looked equally fashionable in a white tuxedo along with black trousers and a bowtie. Both their attires were designed by Lauren himself.
View this post on Instagram
@ralphlauren 50th Anniversary #RL50 #aboutlastnight #spectacular
View this post on Instagram
Happy 70th anniversary @longchamp. Such a fun debut at NYFW #ad
Priyanka posted her picture with Jonas and captioned it, "@ralphlauren 50th Anniversary #RL50 #aboutlastnight #spectacular"
Interestingly, 'Get on the floor' singer Jennifer and her boyfriend Alex wore the same respective outfits for their Vanity Fair magazine cover page last year.
Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement last month with a 'roka' ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI
Love-birds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out in style