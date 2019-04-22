We're really sorry, says Manchester United boss Ole Solskjaer after 0-4 loss to Everton

football

Manchester United manager Solskjaer apologises to fans after 0-4 thrashing from Everton does fresh damage to their top four EPL hopes

Man United's Paul Pogba (right) reacts after EvertonÃ¢Â€Â™s fourth goal at Goodison Park yesterday. Pic/AFP

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to the club's supporters for an "unworthy" 4-0 loss away to Everton yesterday that did fresh damage to their hopes of Champions League football next season.

Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott inflicted United's sixth defeat in eight games in all competitions, with the lacklustre manner of this latest reverse a cause for concern.

"From the first whistle everything went wrong," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "I just want to apologise to the fans. They're the only people with the badge on today who can hold their heads high, because we can't."

The former United striker added: "Everton were better than us at all the basics. There are so many things that we need to do better to get a result. Talent has never been enough.

"We just didn't perform. That was not worthy of a Manchester United team. We hold our hands up and apologise to everyone associated with the club. We have a perfect chance to make amends on Wednesday (against Manchester City)."

But he insisted sixth-placed United could transform their fortunes before the end of the season. "We have been fantastic for long periods and it's a tough league to get into the top four, never mind winning the league — there are six teams there and Everton want to be in there. We can turn it around, in football like in life things can change quickly. We have got to change it from bad to good."

