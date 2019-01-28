Were Rita Ora and Brooklyn Beckham having an affair?

music

It was alleged that Brooklyn Beckham and Rita Ora were together for a little while before the former's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, banned him from seeing Ora again and sent him back to New York

Brooklyn Beckham and Rita Ora. Ora's photo/Official Instagram account

If reports are to be believed, British singer-songwriter Rita Ora (28) had a secret fling with Brooklyn Beckham (19), the eldest son of footballer David Beckham, and fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. According to The Sun, Victoria had been worried on discovering that her then 18-year-old son was having an affair with Ora, who was then 27.

A source said, "Posh (Victoria) apparently made it very clear that she didn't approve of the romance, which sparked following a London dinner in May 2017." It was alleged that Brooklyn and Ora were together for a little while before the former's parents banned him from seeing Ora again and sent him back to New York.

The source further added, "Posh saw a couple of texts they had been sending. She didn't want her boy being led astray, and didn't want them partying together. David and Victoria were adamant the pair shouldn't date and made it very clear they didn't approve." While Brooklyn and Ora aren't together anymore, they're said to be on good terms with each other.

Along with being a popular singer, Ora is also an actor best known for playing Mia Grey, Christian Grey's sister in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise. The 'Girls' and 'Your Song' hitmaker will be next seen in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, a sci-fi action comedy film. Brooklyn Beckham, on the other hand, is a popular model and photographer.

