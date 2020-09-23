Search

We're rolling! Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's film goes on floors

Updated: 23 September, 2020 11:04 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Siddhant Chaturvedi has started the shoot for his yet-untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in Goa.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Shooting for Karan Johar's untitled Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday-production began in Goa on Tuesday. The Gully Boy actor took to social media to inform that the film went on floors.

He posted a boomerang video from the set on Instagram Stories. In the clip, people are seen wearing PPE suits and getting themselves sanitised. On the clip, he wrote: "#LetsRoll," along with a camera emoji.

Details of the project are under wraps, although Siddhant in a recent interview to IANS said the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before. "The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film," Siddhant had said.

Over the weekend, Dippy had begun a countdown on social media and promised a 'big surprise' for fans. We presume it was something to do with the film as Dippy has been away from Instagram ever since.

She herself was in for a surprise, rather a shocker, after her name allegedly cropped up in the Bollywood-drug nexus case. The actor had shared pictures of clear skies, coconut trees and a hammock as part of the surprise on her Instastory. Dippy's film is directed by Shakun Batra with whom she was seen in KJo's infamous 2019 viral video.

First Published: 23 September, 2020 10:57 IST

