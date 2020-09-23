We're rolling! Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's film goes on floors

Shooting for Karan Johar's untitled Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday-production began in Goa on Tuesday. The Gully Boy actor took to social media to inform that the film went on floors.

He posted a boomerang video from the set on Instagram Stories. In the clip, people are seen wearing PPE suits and getting themselves sanitised. On the clip, he wrote: "#LetsRoll," along with a camera emoji.

Details of the project are under wraps, although Siddhant in a recent interview to IANS said the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before. "The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film," Siddhant had said.

Also Read: Work Work Work: Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a photo from the sets of his next!

Over the weekend, Dippy had begun a countdown on social media and promised a 'big surprise' for fans. We presume it was something to do with the film as Dippy has been away from Instagram ever since.

She herself was in for a surprise, rather a shocker, after her name allegedly cropped up in the Bollywood-drug nexus case. The actor had shared pictures of clear skies, coconut trees and a hammock as part of the surprise on her Instastory. Dippy's film is directed by Shakun Batra with whom she was seen in KJo's infamous 2019 viral video.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone visits a salon, gets a new look before going back to work

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news