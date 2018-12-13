We're taking it day-by-day: JLo on her marriage with baseball star Rodriguez

other-sports

JLo and Rodriguez started dating last year and since then they have been constantly asked about their engagement or marriage.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez is aware that her fans want her to have a fairy tale wedding with baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but she has said that they are still taking things day-by-day. JLo, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, started dating last year and since then they have been constantly asked about their engagement or marriage.

"Everyone wants a fairy tale. They [fans] all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do. But it's not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows. We're happy. We're taking it day-by-day.

And it's great," she told Female First.Meanwhile, Lopez is happy that her twins Max and Emme, 10, with former husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, have bonded well as a family and she just wants it to remain that way for now.

