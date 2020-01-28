West Bengal Assembly passes anti-CAA resolution

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly Monday passed a resolution against CAA brought by the state government demanding that the contentious citizenship law be repealed forthwith and NPR and the proposed NRC be withdrawn.

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is "against the Constitution". "It is not a small Hindu Muslim issue...the issue is of humanity...this law is a shame on humanity... We will not accept CAA, NPR and NRC," the Hindu quoted Banerjee as saying. "We want this law to be repealed immediately. We want NPR to be also repealed," she said.

The resolution was supported by both the Opposition parties Congress and the CPI(M) led Left Front. The BJP opposed it and thanked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the CAA to help refugees get citizenship. Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab, too, have passed resolutions against the CAA. The amended citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the West Bengal with TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail.

Minister Anurag Thakur calls for bloodshed

BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday egged on participants of a poll rally in Delhi to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot". Thakur, the MoS finance, shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors). Speaking at a poll rally for a BJP candidate, Thakur linked Opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and with alleged anti-India slogans, and asked the crowd to raise the slogan. The anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh has become a poll weapon in Delhi, with Home Minister Amit Shah daring CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh so that people of the national capital can decide whom to vote for in the Assembly election.

Cong moves NHRC over police 'atrocities' in UP

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other party members on Monday moved the National Human Rights Commission demanding action against "police atrocities" on anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh, claiming false cases against victims.

