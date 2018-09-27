West Bengal bandh sees violence but fails to affect normal life

national

Cops arrest a BJP worker for blocking a road in Kolkata. Pic/AFP

West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed sporadic violence and vandalism in some districts and disruption in train services during the BJP-sponsored 12-hour shutdown in the state. Normal life though remained largely unaffected in the capital city and suburbs.

The shutdown's impact was mostly felt in parts of North Dinajpur district where two youths were killed during a clash last week between agitating students and police over teachers' recruitment at a state-run school. The locals had claimed the youths died in police firing, but the latter denied it. The BJP had called for Wednesday's shutdown against the killings and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

