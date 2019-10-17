West Bengal: Bhutanese citizens caught with Royal Bengal Tiger skin

Kolkata: Two Bhutanese citizens were arrested after a Royal Bengal tiger skin was seized from them in Belakoba forest range of Jalpaiguri distict, forest department sources said. Acting on source information, the taskforce of Belakoba range carried out an operation and apprehended the two smugglers at Hasimara area. One of the duo is a former jawan in the Bhutanese army.

The officials are examining whether the 14 feet long tiger skin is genuine and interrogating the two Bhutanese. Sources said on Tuesday night the forest officials started the secret operation and zeroed in on the gang of seven to eight smugglers who had come to the area from Galefu in Assam and were bound for Kathmandu where they planned to sell the skin for Rs 32 lakh.

"The two Bhutanese were caught but the other members of the gang managed to flee. Beside the tiger skin, teeth. skull and bones were recovered," the sources said. The tiger had two bullet wounds and is believed to have been shot in Assam.

