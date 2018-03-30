West Bengal: clash Amit Shah constitutes committee to recce violence-hit areas

BJP leader O.M. Mathur, Shahnawaz Hussain, Roopa Ganguly and B.D. Mathur have been selected to do the job



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday constituted a four-member committee to visit the violence-hit areas in West Bengal's Asansol and submit a report in the regard.

BJP leader O.M. Mathur, Shahnawaz Hussain, Roopa Ganguly and B.D. Mathur have been selected to do the job.

The Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 had turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal leaving three dead and several injured.

On March 28, the Centre sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on incidents of arson and violence.

In addition, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asserted that such behaviour was unacceptable in her state and that her government would strongly deal with each miscreant.

Following the continued violence, Section 144 was imposed in Asansol, on March 28.

