West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles Kofi Annan's death

national

Kofi Annan, who served two terms as the UN secretary General from January 1, 1997, to December 31, 2006, died aged 80

Kofi Annan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed her condolence over the death of former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan. "Today we mourn the passing away of Kofi Annan. He was an able diplomat who served as UN Secretary-General. His contribution to peace won him the Nobel Prize in 2001. My heartfelt condolences to his family and his admirers around the world," Banerjee tweeted.

Kofi Annan, who served two terms as the UN secretary General from January 1, 1997, to December 31, 2006, died aged 80. His foundation announced his death in Switzerland today in a tweet saying that he died after a short unspecified illness.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever