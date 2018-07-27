Search

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over Karunanidhi's health

Jul 27, 2018, 16:56 IST | IANS

"Concerned about the health of Kalaignar. Hope and pray that Karunanidhiji recovers soon @mkstalin," she wrote on Twitter

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over Karunanidhi's health
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed concern over DMK chief M.Karunanidhi's health and wished the veteran politician a speedy recovery.

"Concerned about the health of Kalaignar. Hope and pray that Karunanidhiji recovers soon @mkstalin," she wrote on Twitter.

The 94-year-old former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has been suffering from urinary tract infection and is currently being treated at home.

The Kauvery Hospital which is monitoring his health on Thursday said that there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi's health due to age-related ailments.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also enquired about Karunanidhi's health.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Thank you West Bengal, says second-time CM Mamata Banerjee

Tags

mamata banerjeenational newsm karunanidhi
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK