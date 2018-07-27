West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over Karunanidhi's health

"Concerned about the health of Kalaignar. Hope and pray that Karunanidhiji recovers soon @mkstalin," she wrote on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed concern over DMK chief M.Karunanidhi's health and wished the veteran politician a speedy recovery.

"Concerned about the health of Kalaignar. Hope and pray that Karunanidhiji recovers soon @mkstalin," she wrote on Twitter.

The 94-year-old former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has been suffering from urinary tract infection and is currently being treated at home.

The Kauvery Hospital which is monitoring his health on Thursday said that there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi's health due to age-related ailments.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also enquired about Karunanidhi's health.

