West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Rajinikanth pay their last respects to Karunanidhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top actor Rajinikanth paid their last respects to DMK President M Karunanidhi who died on Tuesday. Banerjee, who arrived in Chennai tonight from Kolkata, drove straight to the Gopalapuram residence of the DMK patriarch from the airport.

"Today India lost one of its greatest sons. And Tamil Nadu lost its father figure. Farewell @Kalaignar89.My deepest condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu, @arivalayam, @mkstalin, @kanimozhiDMK and family. India mourns your loss," Banerjee had earlier said in a tweet. Party supporters thronged the residence to have a last glimpse of their favourite leader as the DMK patriarch's body, draped in a party flag, was brought from the Kauvery hospital where he was admitted on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Su Thirunavukkarasar, Tamilaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi president, S Velmurugan, CPI state secretary Mutharasan, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan also paid homage to the departed leader.

