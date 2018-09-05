Search

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee remembers Mother Teresa on 21st death anniversary

Sep 05, 2018, 16:57 IST | IANS

Mother Teresa was a Catholic nun who devoted her life for the poor, sick and the needy people of the city

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remembered Mother Teresa on her 21st death anniversary.

"Mother Teresa (Saint Teresa of Calcutta) passed away on this day in 1997, after a lifetime of service for the poorest of the poor. Sincerest tribute to her. In her memory, the @UN declared this day as the International Day of Charity," Banerjee tweeted.

Mother Teresa was a Catholic nun who devoted her life for the poor, sick and the needy people of the city. With her immense hard work, she formed one of the world's largest missionary groups -- Missionaries of Charity.

She was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

She passed away on September 5, 1997.

The resolution adopted by United Nations in 2012 mentioned that recognising the efforts of charitable organisations and individuals, including the work of Mother Teresa, General Assembly of the United Nations decide to designate September 5 as the International Day of Charity.

