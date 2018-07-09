West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee remembers mountaineer Chhanda Gayen on birth anniversary

Chhanda Gayen, who had scaled Mt Everest in 2013, went missing along with two sherpas in an avalanche while descending the western side of Mt Kanchenjunga, also known as Mt Yulan Kang, in Nepal in 2014

Mamata Banerjee/PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today remembered mountaineer Chhanda Gayen, the first civilian woman from the state to summit Mt Everest, on her birth anniversary. Describing the mountaineer as "brave", the chief minister said that her courage may become an inspiration for everybody.

"Fondly remembering the brave mountaineer Chhanda Gayen on her birth anniversary. In her memory, the Bengal Government has instituted the Chhanda Gayen Bravery Award for successful mountaineers. May her courage inspire us all," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning. Chhanda Gayen, who had scaled Mt Everest in 2013, went missing along with two sherpas in an avalanche while descending the western side of Mt Kanchenjunga, also known as Mt Yulan Kang, in Nepal in 2014.

She was declared missing/dead after rescuers failed to spot her and the three accompanying sherpas. On her honour, the Mamata Banerjee government introduced the 'Chhanda Gayen Bravery Award' for women for their outstanding achievement in the field of adventure.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Condemns Language Used On Social Media Against Sushma Swaraj

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever