Aug 20, 2018, 17:13 IST | PTI

"Fondly remembering our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhiji on his birth anniversary," Banerjee said in a tweet

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 74th birth anniversary on Monday.

"Fondly remembering our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhiji on his birth anniversary," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi served as prime minister from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated on May 21, 1991.

Banerjee was the leader of the West Bengal Youth Congress during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as prime minister.

