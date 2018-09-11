West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says Vivekananda's Chicago speech still relevant

national

"Today is the 125th anniversary of SwamiVivekananda's epochal speech... His message of universal brotherhood is relevant even today," Banerjee wrote on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the message of universal brotherhood delivered by Swami Vivekananda at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago on this day 125 years back was still relevant.

"Today is the 125th anniversary of SwamiVivekananda's epochal speech... His message of universal brotherhood is relevant even today," Banerjee wrote on Twitter. "My respectful homage to the great saint." Born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Narendra Nath Datta later came to be known as Swami Vivekananda after he was drawn to the ascetic way of life post his encounter with spiritual leader Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. In the Parliament of Religions on September 11, 1893, Swami Vivekananda began his stirring speech with "Sisters and Brothers of America" and spoke about the Hindu religion, its meaning and the importance of restoring peace and harmony in the world. "We believe not only in universal tolerance but we accept all religions as true," Swami Vivekananda said in the historic speech. He passed away on July 4, 1902.

