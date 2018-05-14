West Bengal election violence kills 8, injures 43

Notwithstanding the elaborate security arrangements in which 60,000 security personnel from West Bengal and other states were deployed, violence broke out in North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Burdwan, Nadia, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur



An injured TMC activist being taken for treatment after clashes at Beldanga. Pic/PTI

Widespread violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal on Monday left at least eight people dead and 43 injured, as 73 per cent of the electorate turned out to cast their vote.

Notwithstanding the elaborate security arrangements in which 60,000 security personnel from West Bengal and other states were deployed, violence broke out in North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Burdwan, Nadia, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur districts.

Polling booths were mainly targeted during the violence after clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress supporters and Opposition party workers. Crude bombs were also hurled near several polling stations.

Despite the violence, SEC sources said 73 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm, the closing hour, but many more voters were still in the queue. Opposition parties accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing a reign of terror and destroying democracy.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever