West Bengal government shuts down internet in parts of state

Police personnel attempt to disperse protestors during a demonstration against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kolkata: West Bengal government on Sunday suspended internet services in some parts of the state following continuing violence by protesters railing against the new citizenship law (CAA).

Making the announcement, a state government statement said the internet services were being shut down in Malda, Murshidabad and Howrah districts.

Sources said the internet would also be shut down in Basirhat and Barasat sub-divisions of North 24 Parganas district and Baruipur and Canning sub-divisions of South 24 Parganas district.

Sporadic incidents of violence continue to be reported from these parts of the state, the police said.

The statement alleged that some "externally mobilised communal forces" were "inciting violence".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates