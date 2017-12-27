West Bengal government transfers five IPS officers

The West Bengal government transferred five IPS officers on Tuesday, a statement said

The West Bengal government transferred five IPS officers on Tuesday, a statement said. According to the notification, V. Solomon Nesakumar, who was Deputy Commissioner, Traffic in Kolkata, will now be East Midnapore's Superintendent of Police, replacing Alok Rajoria who has been transferred to the same post in West Midnapore.

The present West Midnapore Superintendent of Police Bharati Ghosh has been made the Commandant of the third battalion of the state armed police. Commandant of Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB), Amitkumar Bharat Rathod swaps places with Jhargram's Superintendent of Police Abhishek Gupta, the notification added.

