West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets BJP MP Arjun Singh at hospital

national

BJP leader and parliamentarian Singh was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he suffered head injuries when he was protesting in the North 24 Parganas district along with his party workers

On Monday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited BJP MP Arjun Singh at a hospital after he was admitted for treatment of head injuries which he allegedly received during a protest in Barrackpore, Kolkata. While addressing the media persons after the visit, the Governor said, "I will hold discussions with officials on this. I am worried about the issue and the situation in Barrackpore is not good," reports news agency ANI.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets BJP MP Arjun Singh at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. Singh was injured in North 24 Parganas yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Ct8nsdnWRg — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

According to reports, BJP leader and parliamentarian Singh was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he suffered head injuries when he was protesting in the North 24 Parganas district along with his party workers. Singh, who was protesting along with his party workers was seen wearing a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage on the head alleged that he was attacked during a protest held by BJP against Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers who were trying to 'capture' one of their party offices.

Also Read: BJP observes 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore to protest against attack on MP Arjun Singh

Singh also alleged that his car was also vandalised when he caught TMC workers. Singh said that he was attacked and his car was vandalised. He also blamed Police Commissioner Manoj Verma for resorting to lathi-charge when people were protesting peacefully.

Singh also said that he suffered injuries on the head when the police resorted to lathi-charge. He also complained of his house being attacked. Today, the BJP party will be organising a 12-hour bandh in the Barrackpore constituency to protest against the attack on its MP Arjun Singh.

Also Read: 25 BJP supporters injured in clash with TMC workers in Barrackpore

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates