West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi: Respect each other's faith

One person was killed and two police officers suffered serious injuries on Monday when clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession in the Raniganj area of Bardhaman West district



KN Tripathi

West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi met the victims of the riot-hit areas of Asansol and Raniganj and appealed for peace, saying people from all religions should respect each other's festivals.

One person was killed and two police officers suffered serious injuries on Monday when clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession in the Raniganj area of Bardhaman West district. The violence fanned out to Asansol areas, prompting police to suspend Internet services and clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the trouble-torn areas of the district.

The governor, who reached Asansol yesterday, held a meeting with senior police and administration officials and took stock of the situation. Later, he visited some of the affected areas of Raniganj and Asansol and spoke to the locals. He visited the shops that were gutted during the violence.

"Peace should be paramount. I have come here with the message of peace and brotherhood. Everybody should live in peace and respect each other. There should not be any recurrence of such incidents. Everybody should respect each other's religious festivals," Tripathi told reporters after visiting the areas. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee, however, questioned the governor "visiting only selected areas".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever