West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: WBBSE 10th today at 10 am at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Board of School Education (WBBSE) declared the result of Madhyamik Results 2018 today (June 6) on the official site wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Board of School Education (WBBSE) declared the result of Madhyamik Results 2018 today (June 6) on the official site wbresults.nic.in. However, it will be easier to check it on wb10.jagranjosh.com. For making it a little easier for students to check the result, we will be providing the WB 10th Result 2018 on this page, after they are formally announced by the West Bengal Board. Alongside this, the WB Class 10th Result will likewise be accessible on the official site of the board, i.e. www.wbbse.org. However, the official site might get slow due to the heavy traffic. If something like that happens, the students can check the following steps to get their result

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - wb10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like your hall ticket roll number, name, ID

>> Click on the button submit

>> View and download WBBSE Board Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th Result 2018 for future reference.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is entrusted with responsibilities such as providing the curriculum for affiliated schools, monitoring the implementation of education policies and conducting yearly West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination. Each year, around 10 lakh plus students take the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination.