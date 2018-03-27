West Bengal Minister Tapan Dasgupta's brother found dead in Odisha

The reason behind his death has not been ascertained yet



West Bengal Agricultural Marketing Minister Tapan Dasgupta's brother Gopal Dasgupta was found dead in a hotel in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The reason behind his death has not been ascertained yet. Reportedly, Gopal had been staying in the hotel for the last few days. The body has been sent for postmortem, and a probe into the matter has been initiated, according to police.

