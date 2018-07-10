West Bengal: Nigerian woman held for carrying 20 blots of LSD drugs

After the LSD drug, 12 gm of cocaine was also taken out by the woman from her private parts, as revealed by the X-ray examination of her lower abdomen

A Nigerian woman was arrested by sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from the city airport following seizure of banned drugs from her possession, an officer of the agency said today.

David Blessing (30) was arrested by NCB (eastern region) sleuths following a seizure of 20 blots of LSD from her bag after she landed in a flight from Mumbai at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here last night, he said.

After the LSD was seized, 12 gm of cocaine was taken out by the woman from her private parts, he said. On grilling the Nigerian revealed that more contraband

was concealed inside her body and she was unable to take out the same on her own.

"We took her to a nearby super specialty hospital where X-ray examination of her lower abdomen showed some concealment in her uterus and the same can be detected only through trans-vaginal USG," he said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital for further medical examination, the officer said adding that a probe into the matter had been initiated.

