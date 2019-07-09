West Bengal: Student falls from classroom, dies

national

West Bengal Tourism minister Gautam Deb met the school authorities and families of both the students on Monday

A student of Class 9 died and his batchmate was seriously injured after they fell through an

the open window of their classroom on the second floor of the school building at Fulbari, police said.

Principal T Rajni Prasad said that the incident occurred during the lunch break on Monday when the students, Rishab Arya and Hrithik Kumar Singh, pushed each other, lost control and tumbled out of the window. "Unfortunately, the window from which they fell had no grilles. I had no information that the grilles were broken three days ago and had been removed," the principal said.

The principal added that both the students were taken to a private hospital immediately, but Rishab Arya, who hailed from Bihar, was declared "brought dead". Hrithik Kumar Singh has sustained a fracture on his left hand, his father said.

The police have also seized the hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed in the school premises. They also spoke to the security guards who were on duty, a police officer said. West Bengal Tourism minister Gautam Deb met the school authorities and families of both the students on Monday.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", he said "We will try to find out how could such an incident take place in a school."

The New Jalpaiguri police started an unnatural death case, though no complaint was lodged. The co-educational secondary school is affiliated to the CBSE.

